U.K. virtual Parliament meeting makes debut with minor glitches

Members of Britain’s House of Commons practice social distancing Wednesday in London while participating in parliamentary proceedings. (AP/UK Parliament/Jessica Taylor)

LONDON -- Britain's extraordinary first "Parliament via Zoom" proceeded Wednesday in rather ordinary fashion, with the usual questions and evasion by politicians, plus the addition of views of oversize chins and bookshelves staged as backdrops.

Breaking 700 years of tradition, the British Parliament has agreed to serve as a cradle of virtual democracy -- to allow members to continue to debate, vote and legislate, but by a videoconferencing app, from the safety of their own homes, for the duration of Britain's coronavirus lockdown.

On Wednesday, there were a few minor technical hiccups. Some lawmakers' heads were cropped at the eyebrows by the bad framing. Their mics were sometimes too close or too far away, or the internet connection glitched

For centuries, it has been essential for members of Parliament to be present in the Houses of Commons or Lords to vote. That's why special "division bells" ring out in Westminster's offices and committee rooms -- and many bars -- alerting lawmakers they have eight minutes to enter their lobbies, before doors are bolted shut.

Now, instead, they will get a ping on their mobile phones.

Britain is trying out "hybrid proceedings," where up to 50 lawmakers can be in the House of Commons, spaced 6 feet apart on the green leather benches, while another 150 of the 650 members can join by Zoom.

Wednesday's debut featured the weekly thrust-and-parry session known as "Prime Minister's Questions."

Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab stood at the box in place of Boris Johnson, who is recovering from the bout of covid-19 that put him in the hospital for a week.

In the sparsely populated House of Commons, Raab was quizzed by the new leader of the opposition Labor Party, Keir Starmer, who was prosecutorial in his questioning, insisting the government was slow to order a lockdown, slow to do widespread testing for the virus, and slow to get vital protective gowns, masks and visors into the hands of front-line medical workers.

Speaker Lindsay Hoyle called on lawmakers by swiveling his head toward what appeared to be TV monitor and shouting a version of: "We are now going over to Stephen Kinnock. STEPHEN KINNOCK!"

And then Kinnock, a Labor Party lawmaker from Wales, popped on the screen for those watching on Parliament TV from their homes.

Legislatures around the world are sorting out how to proceed during the pandemic. Some, such as the German Bundestag and Irish Dail, are continuing to meet in person but with social-distancing measures. Canada's Parliament is trying mix of in-person and virtual, while the U.S. House of Representatives is fighting over a proxy voting proposal.

The Brits showed that it was possible to carry on.

The Guardian newspaper's Andrew Sparrow observed, " [Questioning] without 400-odd [members] in the chamber makes everything quieter, calmer, more intelligible and more grown-up... Without the jeering and the aggro, it lacked gladiatorial edge, and frankly it was probably a bit more boring than the old [query method]. But boring is a much underrated virtue in governance."

Information for this article was contributed by Karla Adam of The Washington Post.

A Section on 04/23/2020