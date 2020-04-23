U.S. to foot uninsured's health costs

Dr. Ala Stanford administers a coronavirus swab test on Wade Jeffries in the parking lot of Pinn Memorial Baptist Church in Philadelphia on Wednesday. Stanford and other doctors formed the Black Doctors COVID-19 Consortium to help address health disparities in the black community. (AP/Matt Rourke)

WASHINGTON -- The Trump administration announced a plan Wednesday to start paying hospitals and doctors who care for uninsured patients diagnosed with covid-19.

Under the approach detailed by Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar, hospitals and doctors would submit their bills directly to the government, and they would get paid at Medicare rates.

Uninsured people would not be liable for costs, and health care providers would not have to ask any questions about a patient's immigration status, an issue that's been cited as a barrier to care in communities with many foreign-born residents.

"This says if you don't have insurance, go get taken care of -- we have you covered," Azar said in an interview.

[CORONAVIRUS: Click here for our complete coverage » arkansasonline.com/coronavirus]

The money will come from $100 billion that Congress has approved to provide relief for the health care system, which is trying to cope with the high cost of coronavirus care while facing a cash crunch because elective surgeries and procedures have been put on hold. For covid-19 patients who are covered by health insurance, hospitals and doctors accepting money from the relief fund would have to agree not to send "surprise" bills for out-of-network services.

Covid-19 treatment for the uninsured could cost from $14 billion to $48 billion, according to a recent estimate from the nonpartisan Kaiser Family Foundation.

Azar said the administration is not providing an estimate on what its plan will cost, but he is confident that it will fit within the $100 billion allocated by Congress. Lawmakers are finalizing another coronavirus relief bill, expected to add $75 billion more for the health care system.

Democrats and some health industry groups say the relief money approved by Congress should go directly to health care facilities, and the administration should cover the uninsured by expanding programs such as Medicaid and the Patient Protection and Affordable Care Act. A Health and Human Services Department news release describing the plan for the uninsured says payments for their care would be made "subject to available funding."

[Video not showing up above? Click here to watch » https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nexhlJsxmo4]

About 28 million people were uninsured before the pandemic hit, and that number is expected to rise sharply. Consultants at Health Management Associates estimate that 12 million to 35 million people could lose workplace coverage in the economic shutdown aimed at containing the spread of the coronavirus.

The plan for the uninsured was part of a broader announcement by the government detailing a second round of economic relief payments to hospitals, doctors and other health care providers.

Before Wednesday's announcement, $30 billion had been distributed. Additional funds now being released include:

• $20 billion in payments across a range of health care facilities.

• $10 billion targeted to coronavirus hot spots; New York will receive $4.4 billion.

• $10 billion for rural health clinics and hospitals.

• $400 million for Indian Health Service facilities.

Azar said additional allocations will be announced for nursing homes, for hospitals and doctors that rely on Medicaid, and for dentists.

PENSION PLANS

Also on Wednesday, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said he favors allowing states struggling with high public employee pension costs in the pandemic response to declare bankruptcy rather than giving them a federal bailout.

"I would certainly be in favor of allowing states to use the bankruptcy route," he said Wednesday in response to a question on the syndicated Hugh Hewitt radio show. "It's saved some cities, and there's no good reason for it not to be available."

The host cited California, Illinois and Connecticut as states that had given too much to public employee unions, and McConnell said he was reluctant to take on more debt for any rescue.

"My guess is their first choice would be for the federal government to borrow money from future generations to send it down to them now so they don't have to do that," he said. "That's not something I'm going to be in favor of.

"I said yesterday we're going to push the pause button here, because I think this whole business of additional assistance for state and local governments needs to be thoroughly evaluated," McConnell added.

"You raised yourself the important issue of what states have done, many of them have done to themselves with their pension programs," he said. "There's not going to be any desire on the Republican side to bail out state pensions by borrowing money from future generations."

[Gallery not loading above? Click here for more photos » arkansasonline.com/423virus/]

The National Governors Association has said states and municipalities will need at least $500 billion in aid to deal with the crisis caused by the coronavirus pandemic as tax revenue falls and demands for resources escalate. Democrats were unsuccessful in their push for state aid in the interim rescue package that passed Tuesday in the Senate.

No state has defaulted on its debts since the Great Depression, and even after the latest recession only a handful of cities went bankrupt, since governments have broad ability to raise taxes.

NATIONAL LOCKDOWN

In other news, the death toll in Massachusetts eclipsed 2,000 Wednesday, doubling from just a week earlier. About 16,000 people remain hospitalized across New York.

A meat plant in Iowa that is vital to the nation's pork supply is the latest slaughterhouse to shut down because of outbreaks. With the economy in for a slump, Congress was on the verge of passing an almost $500 billion relief bill to bolster small businesses.

At his news briefing, Trump flatly promised Americans that there will be no repeat of the national lockdown.

"We will not go through what we went through for the last two months," Trump said.

Even as the president aims for a nationwide reopening, he faces a new challenge -- convincing people it's safe to step out and resume their normal lives.

"We need to create the kind of confidence in America that makes it so that everybody goes back to work," said Kevin Hassett, a White House adviser and former chairman of the Council of Economic Advisers. "And that confidence is going to require testing and confidence that your workplace is a healthy place, but also confidence in the economy."

At the White House, officials believe they've entered a new chapter of the pandemic response, moving from crisis mode to sustained mitigation and management.

White House aides say restoring confidence will require the same "whole-of-America" approach that slowed the virus spread.

"It's one thing for government to say, 'OK, it's safe to go out,"' New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, a Democrat, said Tuesday. "If people don't believe it's safe, they're not going to go."

Trump predicted earlier this month that the economy would take off like a "rocket ship once we get back to business." But experts say the recovery will be far slower.

"It'll be a very gradual process regardless of what a governor says or the president says," said Dr. Robert Blendon, a Harvard professor of health policy and political analysis. He said the history of lockdowns, particularly the quarantine of more than 25,000 people around Toronto in 2003 to slow the spread of SARS, shows that it will take weeks, even months, for people to develop the confidence to resume normal activity.

Mark Schlesinger, a Yale professor of health policy, said it's going to take time "for people to re-equilibrate emotionally, and it's very hard to predict how long."

"For lots of reasons we put people on a state of heightened anxiety," he said.

So even if people who are worried about their economic situation want to get back to work, "it's less clear whether consumers who would go to a restaurant or a store or the doctor's office" will change their behavior.

"There may be permanent behavioral changes in how people do business and interact as a society," he said.

As of Wednesday, the outbreak has infected more than 2.6 million people and killed about 183,000 worldwide, including more than 46,000 in the U.S., according to a tally compiled by Johns Hopkins University from official government figures.

LAYOFFS, FURLOUGHS

Meanwhile, Johns Hopkins University, whose researchers have played a globally prominent role in tracking and modeling the spread of the virus, is expecting to cut salaries, and furlough and lay off employees because of multimillion-dollar losses arising from the pandemic, its president has announced.

But the university said the reductions would have no impact on its data-gathering and research on the virus.

University President Ronald Daniels wrote in a letter posted online Tuesday that the private research university in Baltimore expects to lose more than $100 million by the end of June and as much as $375 million during the coming fiscal year. Before the outbreak, the university had projected a positive margin of $72 million this fiscal year on an overall budget of $6.5 billion.

He added in his letter, "More than 1,200 employees have been rendered idle because they are unable to perform their duties. Many more are working off-site but at significantly reduced levels of productivity."

Johns Hopkins is not the only one facing financial challenges.

Colleges across the nation are scrambling to close budget holes after the coronavirus outbreak triggered financial losses that could total more than $100 million at some institutions. Hard-hit colleges have begun furloughing employees to try to prevent future layoffs, while some small schools have closed permanently.

EARLIER THAN THOUGHT

In California, at least two people who died in early and mid-February had contracted the novel coronavirus, health officials in California said Tuesday, signaling that the virus may have spread and claimed lives in the United States weeks earlier than previously thought.

Tissue samples taken during autopsies of two people who died at their homes in Santa Clara County, Calif., tested positive for the virus, local health officials said in a statement. The victims died on Feb. 6 and Feb. 17

Initially, the nation's earliest coronavirus fatality was believed to have occurred on Feb. 29, in Kirkland, Wash., a suburb of Seattle that rapidly became a hot spot. In March, health officials there linked two Feb. 26 deaths to covid-19.

The Santa Clara County fatalities push the earliest coronavirus-related fatality back by weeks, with the new findings potentially altering the timeline of the U.S. outbreak.

"The fact that there were deaths related to covid back in early February is very significant because it means the virus was around for a lot longer than was initially realized," Jeff Smith, a physician and the county executive in Santa Clara, told The Washington Post. "It's been around for a while, and it's probably been spreading in the community for quite some time."

It is not yet known exactly how the two people became infected, but Sara Cody, the county's public health officer, told the Post that the cases are believed to be community transmissions.

"From what I understand, we don't know of any travel history," said Cody, who is also a doctor. "More investigation will be done to try and confirm that that's the case."

Both of the Santa Clara County deaths occurred as the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention had restricted tests to those who displayed respiratory symptoms and recently traveled to China or had close contact with an infected person.

"We did have a very uncomfortable feeling that we were missing cases because we didn't have the tests to be able to confirm," Cody said. "This tells us that yes, we were definitely missing cases."

Eric Topol, a geneticist and researcher who directs the Scripps Research Translational Institute, told the Post that the early deaths could mean that many covid-19 patients may have been misdiagnosed very early this year.

"How many of those were presumed to be flu or pneumonia when they were actually covid-19?" he said.

Information for this article was contributed by Ricardo Alonso-Zaldivar, Regina Garcia Cano and Zeke Miller of The Associated Press; by Allyson Chiu and Teo Armus of The Washington Post; and by Steven T. Dennis and William Selway of Bloomberg News.

Photo by AP

Hundreds of people wait in line Wednesday at a Salvation Army center in Chelsea, Mass., where food was being handed out for people affected by the coronavirus outbreak. More photos at arkansasonline.com/423virus/. (AP/Charles Krupa)

A Section on 04/23/2020