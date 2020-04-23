UA registrations for fall 'positive,' official declares

FAYETTEVILLE -- Class registrations so far are a "strong indicator" that returning University of Arkansas, Fayetteville students will reenroll in similar numbers as last year, said Suzanne McCray, the university's vice provost for enrollment and dean of admissions.

Early information about the size of the incoming freshman class is also "positive," McCray said in an email.

Uncertainty continues for colleges given the current suspension of in-person classes because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Students and families with questions about the fall are being told that UA contingency planning is taking place but that "every chart, every piece of data points to students and families calling the Hogs on campus in August as you move in," according to a written message provided by McCray to the Democrat-Gazette.

The message "or a variation of it has been told to those who call or sent in emails," McCray said. There have been 61 identified covid-19 cases in Washington County and one death as of Wednesday evening, according to the state Department of Health. The covid-19 death, reported Wednesday by the Health Department on a state website, is the county's first as tracked by the state. Washington County is the state's third-largest county, according to 2019 U.S. Census population estimates.

Current students had their lives upended this spring by the coronavirus outbreak that led to campus housing closures and online-only classes. Chancellor Joe Steinmetz has said a decision on in-person classes for the fall semester likely will be made around June 1, though the date could be pushed back.

This hasn't slowed students from signing up for more classes, according to university data.

The university's priority registration period for returning students has yet to finish, so totals are incomplete. Through Monday, 12,594 students had signed up for fall classes, an increase of 216 students compared with the comparable time last spring, according to UA.

"The priority registration numbers are a strong indicator that continuing student enrollment for fall 2020 should be very close to what it was in fall 2019," McCray said Wednesday.

Monday marked the end of the priority registration period for sophomores, with a comparison made to the end of the sophomore priority registration period last spring, said Dave Dawson, UA's associate vice provost for enrollment services and registrar.

Most other students have completed their priority registrations. Freshmen wrap up their priority registration period today.

No payment is required at the time of registration, so it is possible for students to enroll now and withdraw before classes begin, Dawson said. Fall enrollment totals are based on the count of students as of the 11th day of class.

Indicators about the size of the incoming freshman class so far also suggest a similar number of incoming freshman as last year, McCray said.

"We are looking at applications for admissions, admitted student numbers, and actions the students are taking to get ready to come to the university though it would be very premature to report on those numbers at this time," McCray said.

UA's summer classes are online-only through Aug. 3 in response to the coronavirus outbreak.

Students who ask about the fall semester are getting a message that reads, in part: "Like all universities, we are conducting contingency planning should we have to adjust the fall schedule in any way. But this is simply planning for various possible scenarios and should not be mistaken for what is actually going to happen. We complete fire drills on a regular basis -- that does not mean the building is burning or that it will. It does mean that we want to be ready to provide an excellent educational experience for you no matter what happens."

The message goes on to state that should "the situation change for our state and for our campus, we will let you know immediately and the message will come directly from the Chancellor."

McCray said sometimes recruiters deliver the message, so there can be variations. She said the university is "also sending a proactive message to all admitted freshmen."

Madeleine Rhyneer, dean of enrollment management for education company EAB, said that while colleges are getting early data about fall enrollment, "the story is varied, and some of it depends on the school, which really means market segment, location and selectivity."

Colleges are anxious about current students returning, but "the early indicators have not been as concerning," Rhyneer said.

Rhyneer said it's important for universities to reach out to students. While the message from UA to students about reopening is "a relatively assertive step," it shows empathy for families "feeling emotionally jarred," Rhyneer said.

"I think you can't over-communicate, unless your communications are tone deaf," Rhyneer said.

EAB provides some research and advisory support to UA, though not directly with enrollment management, a company spokesman said.

