UAPB announces Doc Gamble as next head football coach

Doc Gamble, who had been the interim coach since Cedric Thomas left for an assistant job at Southern Mississippi, has been selected to become the The University of Arkansas-Pine Bluff's next head football coach, school officials announced Thursday. (Photo courtesy of Arkansas-Pine Bluff)

The University of Arkansas-Pine Bluff made its next head football coach official on Thursday morning.

Doc Gamble -- UAPB's assistant head coach and quarterbacks coach the past two seasons under former head coach Cedric Thomas -- will lead the Golden Lions moving forward.

The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reported last month that Gamble, who had served as UAPB's interim coach since Thomas' departure in February, was expected to become the school's permanent head coach and that contract details were being finalized.

Now the news is official.

“We are excited to officially name Doc Gamble as our head football coach,” UAPB Athletic Director Chris Peterson said in a statement. “He has played an integral role in the growth and improvement of our program in recent years, and it was important for us to keep that momentum going. Doc is ready for this next step in his career, and we are confident he will continue the ascension of our program to become a consistent SWAC contender.”

Official details of Gamble's contract are not yet known, but Peterson told the Democrat-Gazette last month he estimated it'd be a three-year deal worth around $150,000 annually. Contracts must be approved by the UA System Board of Trustees.

Gamble, 48, inherits a program that has built some momentum and is coming off its first winning season since 2012. UAPB finished 6-5 overall and 3-4 in the SWAC in 2019 and returns plenty of experience in 2020.

Gamble is the school's 21st head football coach all time.

“It’s an honor to be named head football coach at Arkansas at Pine Bluff,” Gamble said in a statement. “I’m appreciative and thankful to the university administration for this opportunity. In coming here with Cedric Thomas two years ago, we felt as a staff we could rebuild the program, and due to the hard work and dedication of the players, a great foundation has been laid.

"Our staff will remain diligent in our effort to put our players in the best position for success in the classroom and in competition to have a team and program that Golden Lion nation will continue be proud of.”

This is Gamble's first head coaching job at the college level, but by promoting him, it ensures the Golden Lions won't be subject to a complete overhaul in leadership, culture and system during an offseason that's become increasingly difficult due to the coronavirus pandemic.

After Thomas, who is a former UAPB cornerback, left to take an assistant coaching job on Southern Miss' staff, Peterson told the Democrat-Gazette last month that Thomas gave a strong recommendation for Gamble to succeed him.

Before he came to UAPB with Thomas in 2018, Gamble had worked as an assistant coach at Kent State, Alcorn State and Cincinnati. Prior to that, the former University of Tennessee-Martin quarterback was a high school head coach in the Cincinnati, Ohio, area, Gamble's hometown.