WATCH LIVE AT 1:30: Gov to speak on coronavirus response; case total nears 2,500

Gov. Asa Hutchinson talks about the steps needed to be taken before opening the state back up during the daily press briefing on Friday, April 17, 2020, at the state capitol in Little Rock. ( Thomas Metthe)
The number of coronavirus cases in Arkansas rose overnight by 46, to 2,438, according a state website. The number of deaths remained at 44, and the number of people who have recovered from the virus is 898, the Arkansas Department of Health reported.
Watch live at 1:30 p.m. for updates from Gov. Asa Hutchinson and state officials on Arkansas' response to the covid-19 pandemic.
