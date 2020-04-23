WATCH LIVE: NFL Draft-A-Thon

Ohio State defensive end Chase Young (2) is expected to be the second player chosen in the first round of the NFL Draft tonight, taken by the Washington Redskins. The Cincinnati Bengals are expected to take LSU quarterback Joe Burrow with the No. 1 pick. (AP file photo)
The NFL Draft-A-Thon is a livestream event of all three days of the 2020 Draft that benefits covid-19 relief efforts. The draft begins at 7 p.m. Thursday. It continues at 6 p.m. Friday and 11 a.m. Saturday.
You will be redirected to a livestream of the NFL Draft-A-Thon momentarily, or click here to go there immediately » arkansasonline.com/draftathon/
ADVERTISEMENT
Sponsor Content
COMMENTS - It looks like you're using Internet Explorer, which isn't compatible with the Democrat-Gazette commenting system. You can join the discussion by using another browser, like Firefox or Google Chrome.
It looks like you're using Microsoft Edge. The Democrat-Gazette commenting system is more compatible with Firefox and Google Chrome.