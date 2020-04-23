Wyatt, former athletic director at Westark, dies

Former Arkansas-Fort Smith athletic director and men's assistant basketball coach Jim Wyatt died Wednesday of congestive heart failure at Mercy Hospital in Fort Smith.

He was 80.

Wyatt was an assistant coach at Fort Smith Southside when Gayle Kaundart hired him as an assistant coach to guide the basketball program at Westark Community College (now Arkansas-Fort Smith). Kaundart built the Lions into a JUCO power with standout players like Darrell Walker and Ron Brewer, who both transferred to Arkansas then moved onto the NBA after beginning their college careers at Westark.

Wyatt was a Westark assistant when the Lions won the NJCAA national championship in 1981. Gayle Kaudart spent 13 years at Westark after leading Fort Smith Northside to a 30-0 record in 1974.

Wyatt was an assistant coach for eight years at Westark before taking over in 1982 as the school's athletic director, a position he held for 16 years.

"Jim Wyatt was a good fit with my dad," Wes Kaundart said of his father, who died in 1995. "Both were old-school coaches who emphasized fundamentals. They went from zero (wins) at Westark to winning a national championship before Jim became athletic director."

Jim Hamilton, a former high school coach who was an outstanding player at Fort Smith Southside and Ouachita Baptist, recalls learning the basics of basketball long before Hamilton became an all-state player for the Rebels.

"Jim Wyatt and I go back a long way," Hamilton said. "I was in the seventh grade at Ramsey Junior High and I remember the daily drills, like him teaching me the two-hand chest pass with the back spin on it. You knew where you stood with Jim Wyatt. He was a great motivator who treated everybody the same."

Louis Whorton coached women's basketball for 30 years at Westark and won a national championship with an undefeated Lady Lions team in 1995. Whorton said he had a great relationship with Wyatt after he became the school's athletic director in 1982.

"Jim was the most professional person I ever dealt with," Whorton said. "I knew I could go into his office at any time if I was having some kind of problem, maybe with a kid, and get his advice. He was soft-spoken, but he knew how to get things done."

Jerry Glidewell, the executive director of the Fort Smith Boys and Girls Club, posted news of Wyatt's death on Facebook after receiving a text from Darren Wyatt that his father had died. Jim and his wife, Janie, were longtime supporters of youth sports in Fort Smith and Janie worked for 11 years at the Fort Smith Boys and Girls Club. The couple has three children Darren, Doug, and Missy.

"I always looked up to him as an AD at UA-Fort Smith and as a person in a leadership role," Glidewell said. "He was a man of integrity and a respected leader with a very good work ethic."

