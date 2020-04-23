One of the Little Rock Zoo's cheetahs peeks out from behind some bushes in 2018. (Democrat-Gazette file photo)

Wednesday was Earth Day — its 50th anniversary — but the celebration is ongoing at the Little Rock Zoo (littlerockzoo.com), where an online Party for the Planet continues until Saturday. The "parties" feature chats with the animal keepers, conversations and a printable packet with activities for home.

Friday at 11 a.m., enjoy the Pollinators Conservation Chat and Pollinator Packet.

Friday at 2 p.m, take in the Cheetah Keeper Chat.

Saturday at 11 a.m., take part in the Your Role in Conservation Chat and get an iNaturalist Packet.

Saturday at 2 p.m., log on for Miguel the Armadillo Keeper Chat.

These are trying times for the Little Rock Zoo, where gate admissions and memberships are the main source of income for the animal care budgets. The zoo is asking for special donations to the Little Rock Zoo Recovery Fund, set up through the Arkansas Zoological Foundation. Donate here: https://tinyurl.com/ycapa6ak.

There's also a special on yearly memberships.

"Now more than ever your membership can make a difference. All proceeds from membership sales directly help fund Zoo operations, and there's never been a more critical need. The Zoo will lose essential funding while its doors are closed with the loss of gate revenue, concession and other sales. Your membership purchase will help keep the Zoo operational. Join before April 30 to receive a full 14 months of membership; that is two extra months FREE! This offer applies to any renewals or new memberships during our temporary closure. Your membership will begin the month we reopen! Current Members: Due to the Zoo's temporary closure, we are extending membership expiration dates on ALL current memberships by two months. We will add additional value to your membership, should we remain closed longer," according to a news release.

To donate or to buy a membership, visit littlerockzoo.com and click on the little blue "Membership" link at the top. Follow the video link to see a penguin from the zoo take over Little Rock City Hall and get one over on Mayor Frank Scott, with assistance from the city's suspicious communications and marketing manager Lamor Williams.

Style on 04/24/2020