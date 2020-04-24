11 counties declared storm disaster areas; governor seeks federal aid for Jonesboro

Gov. Asa Hutchinson has declared 11 counties to be state disaster areas after severe storms swept through south Arkansas on Easter Sunday.

At a press conference on Friday, Hutchinson said he signed the declaration that day. Counties included in the declaration are Arkansas, Bradley, Cleveland, Dallas, Drew, Grant, Hot Spring, Jefferson, Lincoln, Ouachita and Phillips.

“I also signed a letter today, just now, requesting a federal disaster declaration for the tornado that occurred on March 28 that hit Jonesboro severely,” Hutchinson said Friday.

On March 28, an EF3 tornado slammed into Jonesboro, injuring 22 people and causing major damage to many homes.

According to preliminary damage assessments, Jonesboro had 163 homes that were destroyed or heavily damaged. A total of 672 homes were damaged in Craighead County. Out of the homes assessed, an estimated 54% are uninsured.

Melody Daniel, a spokeswoman for the Arkansas Department of Emergency Management, said the estimated damage from the Jonesboro tornado was $7.9 million to public buildings and infrastructure. Of that amount, $5.8 million was estimated by the Federal Emergency Management Agency to cover repairs to the Jonesboro Municipal Airport, which reported about $17 million in damage but had insurance to cover most of it.

Daniel said the estimated cost to assist homeowners through the recovery process would be $3.6 million. That would pay for the repair and replacement of housing and for temporary housing, she said.