One of the defendants, Eyad A. (43), is sitting on the bench of the Higher Regional Court behind Corona protective screens, hiding his face under a hood in Koblenz, Germany, Thursday, April 23, 2020. Two former members of Syria's secret police go on trial Thursday in Germany accused of crimes against humanity for their role in a government-run detention center where large numbers of opposition protesters were tortured.(Thomas Frey/dpa via AP)

2 Syrian ex-police go on trial in Germany

BERLIN -- Two former members of Syria's secret police appeared in court in Germany on Thursday accused of crimes against humanity for their role in a government-run detention center where thousands of opposition protesters were tortured.

The trial of Anwar R. and Eyad A., whose last names weren't released because of German privacy rules, is the first time that representatives of the Syrian government have faced trial abroad for war crimes allegedly committed during the country's years-long conflict.

The two men, who were arrested in Germany early last year, face testimony from several Syrian refugees who allege they were tortured at the detention center known as Al Khatib, or Branch 251, near Damascus.

Federal prosecutors allege 57-year-old Anwar R. was in charge of the site and thereby responsible for crimes against humanity, rape and the murder of at least 58 people there. The indictment by German prosecutors accuses him of complicity in more than 4,000 cases of torture.

[CORONAVIRUS: Click here for our complete coverage » arkansasonline.com/coronavirus]

Eyad A., 43, is accused of being part of a police squad that detained protesters and brought them back to Branch 251, where they were then mistreated.

At least nine torture victims are represented as co-plaintiffs in the case, as allowed under German law.

Testimony OK'd in jet-shootdown trial

THE HAGUE, Netherlands -- Judges in the trial of three Russians and a Ukrainian charged with murder for their alleged roles in the shooting down of Malaysia Airlines Flight 17 in 2014 will be allowed to consider testimony from 12 anonymous witnesses.

The council chamber of the District Court of The Hague made the ruling Thursday in an appeal lodged by lawyers for one of the suspects, Russian Oleg Pulatov, who along with the other three suspects hasn't appeared for trial.

Unlike his co-defendants, Pulatov has appointed a team of lawyers to represent him in the trial that began in March. He insists he is innocent.

The huge case is the first prosecution of suspects in the downing of flight MH17 by a Buk missile fired on July 17, 2014, from territory in eastern Ukraine that was under control of pro-Russia rebels.

All 298 passengers and crew on the Amsterdam-Kuala Lumpur flight were killed when the missile shattered it in midair.

The defendants face a maximum sentence of life imprisonment if convicted.

Australian wildfire smoke circles globe

WELLINGTON, New Zealand -- Smoke from the bush fires that ravaged Australia in late 2019 and early 2020 continues to circle the globe almost four months after it was formed, scientists have found.

Richard Querel, a scientist at New Zealand's National Institute of Water and Atmospheric Research, said in a statement Thursday it was remarkable to be able to track a smoke plume for more than 100 days.

Scientists around the world have been tracking the blob since it formed in December following bush fires in Australia that burned more than 46,000 square miles of land across Australia.

Querel said it was one of the largest plumes of smoke observed by satellites that high in the stratosphere.

"The fires were so energetic they injected smoke and carbon aerosol into the stratosphere which have since risen to about 35 kilometers [about 22 miles] above the earth."

He said at its height the main bulk of the plume was about 3 miles high.

The smoke has now been around the globe "a few times" with the remnants currently over South America, Querel said.

Bosnian urges migrant deportations

SARAJEVO, Bosnia-Herzegovina -- Bosnia's security minister on Thursday proposed the deportation of migrants from the Balkan country, alleging that they pose a potential security threat and a severe economic burden amid the covid-19 pandemic.

Fahrudin Radoncic also said migrants who could not provide passports or other identification documents should be imprisoned rather than accommodated in migrant camps in Bosnia.

"[Migrants] who do not want to show their identity cards will not be allowed any more to use our migrant and refugee camps," he said. "They will go straight to jail. And we will keep them there for 1 year to 5 years until we can establish their identity -- this is our proposal for a new law."

He provided no date for when the proposed legislation would be ready for debate in parliament.

The comments reflect growing frustration in the small Balkan country with the influx of migrants fleeing violence and poverty in the Middle East, Africa or Asia, who hope to move on towards Western Europe. Most end up trapped in Bosnia as Croatia, the next country on the migration route, has imposed strict border controls.

"We want to [ease] the burden of taking care of 8,000 to 9,000 people here, we just can't handle that, especially now, with the virus situation," Radoncic said.

A Section on 04/24/2020