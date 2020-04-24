$484B relief bill clears House

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., speaks Thursday after voting against the new coronavirus relief package. She said Congress must do more to help her hard-hit district. A few conservative GOP representatives also voted no, some voicing concerns about the mounting deficit. (The New York Times/Anna Moneymaker)

WASHINGTON -- The House passed a $484 billion spending package Thursday as the unemployment crisis deepened and policymakers continue working to save an unraveling economy.

The vote was 388-5 with Rep. Justin Amash, I-Mich., voting "present."

The legislation was negotiated between the Trump administration and congressional leaders after the small-business Paycheck Protection Program -- created as part of Congress' $2 trillion economic stimulus package -- ran out of money last week and stopped processing loans.

With the latest bill, initially Republicans had sought immediate action on President Donald Trump's request for the small-business money, but Democrats had demanded equal funding for their priorities, frustrating Republicans who accused them of seeking leverage during the crisis.

Republicans said delays in replenishing the paycheck subsidy program had probably pushed some struggling businesses over the edge into closure.

On Thursday, the Labor Department announced that 4.4 million Americans sought unemployment benefits last week. More than 26 million people have filed jobless claims since the novel coronavirus knocked the U.S. economy off course last month, beginning an economic tailspin.

"Millions of people out of work," said House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif. "This is really a very, very, very sad day. We come to the floor with nearly 50,000 deaths, a huge number of people impacted, and the uncertainty of it all. We hope to soon get to a recovery phase. But right now we're still in mitigation."

Trump is scheduled to sign the bill during a White House ceremony today. The Senate passed the measure earlier this week.

The president celebrated the bill's passage at his daily White House briefing Thursday. "At a time when many Americans are enduring significant economic challenges, this bill will help small businesses to keep millions of workers on the payroll," he said.

Lawmakers from both parties are already talking about pursuing more large spending bills to try to contain the pandemic's economic fallout, but this week's measure could be the last one for at least several weeks. Congress is not scheduled to return to Washington until May 4 at the earliest.

"We are all painfully aware that the American people are worried about their health, their jobs, the economy and what life will look like after the emergency subsides," House Ways and Means Chairman Richard Neal, D-Mass., said. "But I want to be clear, this does not come close to addressing the staggering needs of the American family."

TREASURY GUIDANCE

Congress has now committed almost $3 trillion in emergency spending to battling the economic fallout from the coronavirus.

The Treasury Department on Thursday issued guidance making it harder for publicly traded companies to qualify for money that was supposed to go to small businesses, threatening penalties in some cases if firms don't repay money they had already received.

And the Federal Reserve announced that it would be disclosing the names of companies that receive funding from some of its assistance programs after complaints that the central bank wasn't being transparent about where the taxpayer aid was going.

The new measure that passed Thursday includes $310 billion to replenish the Paycheck Protection Program, $60 billion for a separate small-business emergency loan and grant program, $75 billion for hospitals and health care providers, and $25 billion for a new coronavirus testing program.

The Trump administration had initially asked Congress to approve $250 billion to bolster the Paycheck Protection Program with no strings attached, but Democrats refused. They pushed for spending for hospitals and testing, as well as changes to the small-business program itself to make sure more money goes to lesser-served communities and through smaller lenders.

The program has proved popular but also controversial, in part because some large hotel and restaurant chains were able to access the money while many smaller firms were blocked out. Acknowledging these disparities, the Treasury Department on Thursday said Paycheck Protection Program loan recipients are expected to self-certify "in good faith" that they actually need the loans.

The Small Business Administration retains the right to audit borrowers later.

VOTING DIFFERENCES

The Senate passed the bill with just a few lawmakers present.

Thursday's House vote proceeded much differently, as Republicans insisted on a roll-call vote. To ensure safety and social distancing, House members were separated alphabetically into eight groups with different time slots for each so they could maintain their distance as they entered on one side of the chamber and exited on the other. That caused what would normally be a 15-minute vote to take more than an hour.

Signs of the pandemic were everywhere in the chamber Thursday. As Pelosi spoke from the floor, she lowered a white scarf that had covered much of her face. House Chaplain Patrick Conroy delivered the opening prayer wearing a yellow mask, and most lawmakers and aides on the chamber's floor wore masks, as well.

In late March the House approved the $2 trillion Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act on a voice vote with a bare majority present.

But despite the concerns expressed by many lawmakers about returning to Washington in the midst of a pandemic, the vast majority of House members were present Thursday, with only about 35 absent.

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., bucked her party's leaders and voted against the measure, saying Congress must be doing more to help her hard-hit district. A handful of conservative Republicans also voted "no," with some raising concerns about the deficit.

As lawmakers discussed the measure, Rep. Maxine Waters, D-Calif., announced on the House floor that her sister was dying in St. Louis after recently contracting covid-19.

The bill was the fourth economic rescue and stimulus measure Congress has passed in the past two months to deal with the ravages of the coronavirus, bringing the total federal commitment close to $3 trillion.

Lawmakers have already begun to debate what next steps to take, with Democrats and Trump pushing for quick action on another rescue bill that would include funding for cities and states left out of the legislation that passed Thursday.

McCONNELL ELICITS ANGER

After the Senate passed the latest bill Tuesday, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., declared that Republicans would entertain no more coronavirus rescue legislation until the Senate returns to Washington, promising rank-and-file Republicans more say in the future legislation, rather than leaving it in the hands of top bipartisan leaders.

McConnell has expressed opposition to aiding states in such a way, telling a conservative radio show host Wednesday that perhaps some states should have the option of falling into bankruptcy. That elicited anger Thursday from some governors and House Democrats.

"Oh, really?" Pelosi said. "What made you think that was a good idea?"

"This is really one of the dumb ideas of all time," New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, a Democrat, said during a briefing in Albany in which he warned that bankruptcy declarations by multiple states would lead to "a collapse of this national economy."

"Mitch McConnell probably regrets saying that," said Republican Gov. Larry Hogan of Maryland. "If he doesn't regret it yet, I think he will regret it. ... The last thing we need in the middle of an economic crisis is to have states all filing bankruptcy all across America and not able to provide services to people who desperately need them."

Arkansas' U.S. Rep. Steve Womack, R-Ark., said "I just don't like the idea of states going bankrupt. In a perfect world, every state would operate the way Arkansas operates with a balanced budget amendment, a revenue stabilization act and a constant review of income and expense."

"I'm not a big fan of state bankruptcies, but then again, I'm not a fan of bailouts either. The federal government is bailing out different entities for poor decisions. And let's face it: There's a lot of poor decisions. ... Arkansas is a very responsible entity, and I'm proud of that and I don't think the ones that are doing it right should have to bail out the ones that have made some very poor decisions over time," Womack said.

He also talked about how, when he was mayor of Rogers, the city had tightened its belt and built up reserves so that money would be available in case of unforeseen circumstances.

The Paycheck Protection Program is intended to help businesses with fewer than 500 employees keep workers on payrolls by extending loans of up to $10 million that can be forgiven if employers keep paying their workforces. Its rollout saw overwhelming demand, and some small businesses were unable to get loans even as some large businesses, such as Ruth's Chris Steak House, obtained loans through big banks. Ruth's Chris is a chain that has more than 100 steakhouses in 3 countries, including the U.S.

The owner of Ruth's Chris Steak House has since joined other restaurant chains -- including Shake Shack Inc., Sweetgreen Inc. and Kura Sushi USA Inc. -- in giving back money borrowed under the Paycheck Protection Program, according to Bloomberg News.

Nonetheless, multiple success stories emerged from community lenders that were able to use the program successfully and small businesses helped by the provisions. A Goldman Sachs survey of nearly 2,000 small businesses released Thursday found that 91% had applied for loans under the Paycheck Protection Program and about half of those that were approved said the money would allow them to retain their entire workforce.

NEW SELECT COMMITTEE

Before voting on the spending bill Thursday, the House approved creation of a new select committee to investigate the administration's coronavirus response and spending. The committee, which Pelosi created but which required House approval, was opposed by Republicans who denounced it as an election-year attack against Trump that is unnecessary, given multiple congressional oversight committees and mechanisms already in place.

"Now this, now this, a select committee in an election year, the summer of an election year, to attack the president," said Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio.

Democrats said that given the amount of money being spent to address the pandemic, a select committee was in order despite other oversight mechanisms, including a new special inspector general, that were included in the $2 trillion Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act passed in late March.

The new 12-member panel, with a 7-5 Democratic majority, will also have the power to subpoena Trump administration officials and conduct depositions.

Creation of the panel, which will be chaired by House Majority Whip James Clyburn, D-S.C., was approved on a party-line vote of 212-182.

The committee creation came amid criticism of a Democratic appointee to a separate oversight panel. Rep. Donna Shalala of Florida, Pelosi's choice for a new Congressional Oversight Commission, failed to disclose stock sales that she made in 2019 after her 2018 election to Congress.

Shalala told the Miami Herald that she sold the stocks to eliminate potential conflicts of interest, but by failing to disclose the sales, she may have violated a law meant to combat insider trading by members of Congress.

Oklahoma's U.S. Rep. Tom Cole, the top Republican on the House Rules Committee, said the panel will "simply turn into yet another partisan witch hunt aimed at damaging the president."

Rep. Jody Hice, R-Ga., said Democrats are creating the panel "because they hate the president of the United States."

And Rep. Drew Ferguson, R-Ga., compared it with previous investigations into Russian election interference and last year's impeachment proceedings, and said Democrats were "like a bird dog pointing to a quail. You can't help yourselves."

Information for this article was contributed by Erica Werner, Aaron Gregg, John Wagner, Erin Cox and Brittany Shammas of The Washington Post; by Andrew Taylor, Alan Fram, Laurie Kellman, Mary Clare Jalonick and Matthew Daly of The Associated Press; and by Frank E. Lockwood of The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi lowers her protective scarf Thursday to speak on the floor of the House before members voted on the new relief package. “Millions of people out of work,” she said. “This is really a very, very, very sad day.” More photos at arkansasonline.com/424virus/. (AP/House Television)

