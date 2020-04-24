Alarm sounded on insect decline

KENSINGTON, Maryland — The world has lost more than one fourth of its land-dwelling insects in the past 30 years, according to researchers whose study of global bug declines paints a disturbing but more nuanced problem than earlier research.

From bees and other pollinators to butterflies, the bugs are disappearing at a rate of just under 1% a year, with lots of variation from place to place, according to a study in Thursday’s journal Science.

That’s a tinier population decline than found by some smaller studies that had triggered fears of a so-called insect apocalypse. But it still adds up to something “awfully alarming,” said entomologist Roel van Klink of the German Centre for Integrative Biology, the study’s lead author.