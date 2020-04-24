Sections
Sign in
Today's Paper Search Latest Coronavirus Families Core values App Listen Story ideas iPad Weather Newsletters Obits Puzzles Archive
ADVERTISEMENT

Arkansas House Speaker Matthew Shepherd re-elected

by John Moritz | Today at 12:57 p.m.
story.lead_photo.caption House Speaker Matthew Shepherd, R-El Dorado, is shown in this file photo. (AP Photo/Danny Johnston)

House Speaker Matthew Shepherd, R-El Dorado, was unanimously re-elected by his colleagues on Friday to serve as speaker-designate for the 93rd General Assembly, which begins in 2021.

Shepherd was elected to lead the Republican-controlled House in 2018, when he replaced former Speaker Jeremy Gillam of Judsonia. He was unopposed for re-election Friday.

A formal vote to elect the next speaker will occur at the start of the next legislative session in January 2021. Shepherd is unopposed for re-election in his district this year, and Democrats would have to sweep nearly all their races to take back control of the House.

"I truly am humbled and honored by the trust and confidence you have once again showed in me," Shepherd said in remarks following his re-election.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

COMMENTS - It looks like you're using Internet Explorer, which isn't compatible with the Democrat-Gazette commenting system. You can join the discussion by using another browser, like Firefox or Google Chrome.
It looks like you're using Microsoft Edge. The Democrat-Gazette commenting system is more compatible with Firefox and Google Chrome.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT