The Arkansas Supreme Court released opinions Thursday. The court's ruling and the names of the cases are reprinted here. The full opinions and other court proceedings, including per curiam decisions, orders and submissions, can be found on the Internet at arcourts.gov.

PROCEEDINGS OF APRIL 23, 2020

CHIEF JUSTICE JOHN DAN KEMP

CV-17-924. Victor Bernard Williams, M.D. v. Baptist Health d/b/a Baptist Health Medical Center, et al., from Pulaski County Circuit Court, Sixth Division. Affirmed in part; reversed and remanded in part; court of appeals opinion vacated. Hart, Wood, and Womack, JJ., concurring in part; dissenting in part.

JUSTICE JOSEPHINE LINKER HART

CR-19-383. Sammie L. Thomas, Jr. v. State of Arkansas, from Faulkner County Circuit Court. Affirmed. Special Justice Tiffany Milligan Brown joins. Wood, J., not participating.

CV-19-56. Rolandis Chatmon v. Wendy Kelley, Director, Arkansas Department of Correction, from Lincoln County Circuit Court. Appellant's pro se motion for judicial notice of void judgment and notice to the court. Affirmed; motions denied. Wood and Womack, JJ., concur without opinion.

CV-19-321. Edward Cave v. State of Arkansas, from Lee County Circuit Court. Affirmed. Wood and Womack, JJ., concur without opinion.

JUSTICE RHONDA K. WOOD

CV-17-616. Russell Berger v. Bill Bryant, Director, Arkansas State Police, from Pulaski County Circuit Court, Sixth Division. Affirmed. Hart, J., dissents.

JUSTICE SHAWN A. WOMACK

CR-19-613. Tyrell Benson v. State of Arkansas, from Pulaski County Circuit Court, Second Division. Remanded with instructions.

JUSTICE KAREN R. BAKER

CR-14-1060. Edmond McClinton v. State of Arkansas, from Jefferson County Circuit Court. Petitioner's pro se second petition to reinvest jurisdiction in the trial court to consider a petition for writ of error coram nobis. Petition denied.

JUSTICE ROBIN F. WYNNE

CR-19-316. Karen Siegel v. State of Arkansas, from Craighead County Circuit Court, Western District. Appeal dismissed. Special Justice Julie Linck joins. Kemp, C.J., not participating.

CR-19-547. Conray Carroll v. State of Arkansas, from Pulaski County Circuit Court, Second Division. Appellant's pro se petition for administrative procedure act and mandamus; motions for copies at public expense, for appeal bond, to dismiss indictment for failure to present exculpatory evidence, and to inspect physical evidence and results of scientific tests. Affirmed; petition moot; motions denied.

