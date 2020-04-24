As virus flares, China orders new restrictions

Rush-hour traffic backs up Thursday in Beijing. In much of China, life has mostly returned to normal, but flare-ups of coronavirus infections have been reported in northern parts of the country. (AP/Mark Schiefelbein)

Chinese officials have imposed new limits on movement in some northern parts of the country after a spate of new coronavirus infections.

Meanwhile, China has committed $30 million to the World Health Organization one week after President Donald Trump halted U.S. funding to the United Nations agency.

The restrictions imposed over the past week include Harbin, a city with a population of 10 million in northeastern China where a number of new infections have been reported. Other cities in the region also have imposed restrictions, which include preventing outsiders from visiting other neighborhoods and warning residents to stay away from high-risk areas.

The new limits were put in place after the authorities reported dozens of new infections, according to Chinese state media outlets, all of which experts said were linked to the return of Chinese citizens from Russia and the United States. Though the numbers officially disclosed have been modest so far, it is not clear that the spread has been entirely contained.

[CORONAVIRUS: Click here for our complete coverage » arkansasonline.com/coronavirus]

The restrictions do not go as far as the lockdowns that paralyzed Wuhan, the city where the coronavirus outbreak emerged, and then spread to much of the rest of China, bringing the world's No. 2 economy to a virtual halt. China is gradually reopening its factories and offices and lifting travel restrictions to get back to normal.

Still, the prospect of more outbreaks illustrate how daunting that task will be, both for China and for other countries.

Flare-ups could be the new normal, at least until a vaccine or other preventive measures have been developed, leading to a spate of testing and reimposing harsh social-distancing rules. Limits on crossing international borders could remain for a long time.

In China, a new outbreak could be particularly dangerous. In much of the country, life has mostly gone back to normal, public transportation is crowded and restaurants have reopened.

CITIES' RESTRICTIONS

Officials have stopped short of cutting off Harbin. Instead, new rules have served as a stopgap. The city said earlier this week that neighborhoods should prevent outsiders from entering.

Nearby cities took their own measures. Qiqihar barred outsiders from visiting neighborhoods and warned residents against traveling to at-risk areas, including Harbin.

Another city, Hulunbuir, in the Inner Mongolia region, said Monday that it had confirmed one infection there related to the spread in Harbin. One hotel in the city, the Hulunbuir Friendship International, had taken matters into its own hands, saying in an online advertisement that it would not accept guests from neighboring Heilongjiang province, of which Harbin is the capital.

While the area has dealt with a number of cases resulting from people traveling across the border from Russia, authorities said the outbreak in Harbin could be traced back to a woman who flew to China from the United States in mid-March, and that it also had spread to nearby Liaoning province.

Officials tested the woman four times, and each time the result was negative. Later, after she had given the virus to her neighbor, she was confirmed to have been infected. Thus far, the outbreak has spread to at least 78 people, according to the authorities.

Chinese media outlets said that many of the cases were from two hospitals in Harbin, where a patient with the virus was not properly isolated. The disease then spread among health care workers, patients and medical aides who gathered in the hospital's corridors to talk. Officials closed the hospital for disinfection and issued new rules barring visits to hospitals.

Zeng Guang, the Chinese Center for Disease Control and Prevention's chief epidemiologist, told state media outlets this week that the testing failures served as a warning, and that it wasn't clear why the virus in this case was so difficult to detect yet spread so easily.

A surge of Chinese returning from Russia has presented another problem for the region. On April 10, an Aeroflot flight from Moscow to Shanghai carried 60 people who ultimately tested positive for the coronavirus. The passengers were all quarantined.

That flight arrived just days after China said it would close its last overland crossing at Suifenhe, a small city across the border from Russia's Far East. In early April, the city began tracking the comings and goings of residents and barred outsiders from visiting neighborhoods.

Many Chinese people seeking to leave Russia have flown from Moscow to Vladivostok in hopes of completing the last leg by land. The Chinese Consulate in Vladivostok said in a statement earlier this week that 370 Chinese citizens infected with the coronavirus had already crossed the border.

So many cases have emerged in the borderlands that the local government has opened a temporary hospital to deal with the caseload.

CHINESE SUPPORT

In announcing the WHO donation Thursday, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Geng Shuang defended the agency under the leadership of Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus and said it has been "actively fulfilling its duties and upholding an objective, scientific and impartial stance."

With the gift, Geng said, China was "defending the ideals and principle of multilateralism and upholding the status and authority of the United Nations."

Trump last week announced his intention to freeze U.S. contributions to the organization after criticizing the global body as having "failed in its basic duty" to respond quickly to the coronavirus outbreak because of deference to Beijing.

U.N. officials, including Tedros, have asked Trump to reconsider his decision, which could be reversed after 60 to 90 days, for the sake of global public health in the middle of an unprecedented pandemic and "to save lives."

But a reversal appears distant after administration officials doubled down on their public criticism of the organization this week. National security adviser Robert O'Brien called the WHO "a bit of a propaganda tool" for Beijing, and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo declined in a Fox News interview to rule out the possibility of the United States seeking Tedros' removal as a condition for resuming funding.

Pressure could further mount on the organization at its May member meeting, when Australia is expected to push for an international investigation into the pandemic's origins, which China has fiercely opposed.

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison has appealed for support from France, Germany and the United States to press for an inquiry, and he could seek to expand the WHO's remit so its inspectors have the power to immediately enter a country in the event of an outbreak, Reuters reported Thursday.

China's $30 million donation -- its second such contribution in as many months -- is relatively small in the context of the organization's roughly $5 billion biennial budget, which consists of membership dues plus a much larger category of voluntary gifts.

WHO CONTRIBUTIONS

During 2019, the United States contributed about $450 million to the World Health Organization, according to U.S. officials, and China gave about $45 million. In 2020, China will pay about $29 million in dues, plus its voluntary donations, an amount not yet known but that could total more than $50 million, including the latest donation.

Despite its status as the world's No. 2 economic power, China has historically contributed far less than donors such as the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, the United Kingdom and Germany.

In recent weeks, Chinese officials have sharply dialed back the fringe narrative that pinned the virus on the United States, while U.S. officials have been more openly floating the possibility that the pathogen may have escaped from a biological laboratory in Wuhan.

On Thursday, the ruling Communist Party's mouthpiece, the People's Daily, cited the WHO spokesman as saying the coronavirus was not lab-manufactured.

"The new pneumonia outbreak is a natural disaster, a sudden attack by unknown viruses on humans," the editorial said. "The fallacies and conspiracy theories that accompany the global epidemic are not only not helpful for countries to fight the epidemic, but also breed mistrust, and eventually dissolve global joint epidemic efforts and disrupt the overall world solidarity."

N.Y. SURVEY DISTURBS

Meanwhile, in the the hardest-hit corner of the U.S., evidence emerged that perhaps 2.7 million New York state residents have been infected by the virus -- 10 times the number confirmed by lab tests.

A small, preliminary statewide survey of around 3,000 people found that nearly 14% had antibodies showing they had been infected, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said. Just in New York City, with a population of 8.6 million, Health Commissioner Oxiris Barbot said as many as 1 million may have been infected.

Abroad, there was mixed news about the epidemic. Some countries, including Greece, Bangladesh and Malaysia, announced extensions of their lockdowns. Vietnam, New Zealand and Croatia were among those moving to end or ease such measures.

In Africa, covid-19 cases surged 43% in the past week to 26,000, according to John Nkengasong, director of the Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Brazil's Health Ministry confirmed 407 deaths from the outbreak in 24 hours, a daily high for the country.

Huge lines have formed at food banks from El Paso, Texas, to the Paris suburbs, and food shortages are hitting Africa especially hard.

There at about 2.7 million coronavirus cases and nearly 190,000 deaths worldwide, according to a tally compiled by Johns Hopkins University from official government figures.

Information for this article was contributed by Paul Mozur and Steven Lee Myers of The New York Times; by Gerry Shih of The Washington Post; and by David Crary, Regina Garcia Cano and Angela Charlton of The Associated Press.

A Section on 04/24/2020