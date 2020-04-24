At The Post

DAY 51 of 57

THURSDAY'S TOTAL HANDLE $7,114,366

THURSDAY'S ON-TRACK HANDLE $24,623

THURSDAY'S OFF-TRACK HANDLE $7,089,743

TODAY'S POST TIME 1:05 p.m. (Spectators not allowed)

Out of Jail?

The 3-1 program favorite for today's 10th race, a first-level allowance sprint for 3-year-olds, was beaten 49 lengths in his last start. But that was at 1 1/16 miles and in a $1 million race, the Grade II Rebel on March 14, for trainer Tom Amoss and co-owner Maggi Moss.

Now, Louisiana-bred sensation No Parole returns to his comfort zone -- 6 furlongs -- where he won his first two career starts by a combined 271/2 lengths against state-breds at Fair Grounds.

"You know how it is in the spring with the young horses," Amoss said. "Everybody's looking for a horse. No Parole got a lot of attention after his two wins at the Fair Grounds sprinting. They were good-looking wins. He won very easily. I realize there's disappointment when you are running a horse in a Derby prep and he doesn't run very well. But, in fairness, Maggi Moss and I knew that we were experimenting and trying something that we didn't necessarily have the answer to. That's how horse racing is. He told us what he can and can't do. He doesn't want to go that distance, so we've given him time to freshen up, get back to himself, and then now we're going to do what he does best."

A son of Grade 1 winner Violence, No Parole has led at every point of call in his three victories, including a 6 1/2-length score against state-breds in the $100,000 Premier Night Prince Stakes on Feb. 8 at Delta Downs. The 1-mile Premier Night Prince marked No Parole's two-turn debut. Joe Talamo is named to ride No Parole from the rail today.

"So often, post position dictates a lot of what you're going to do," Amoss said. "It's in a race that's full of speed. On the one hand, we've got good natural speed ourselves, but we also need to protect our position against the rail. No Parole is going to be in that first flight of horses and not lose position by having to take back behind other speed horses, and there are a lot of them in there. Our strategy is kind of made up for us -- protect the rail and kind of be in that first flight."

Other entrants in the projected 12-horse field include American Butterfly (9-2) for Hall of Fame trainer D. Wayne Lukas; Mr. Tip (12-1) for trainer Jack Sisterson; Dark Oak (8-1) for trainer Rey Hernandez; unbeaten Hop Kat (7-2) for trainer Eddie Kenneally; and Juggernaut (12-1) for trainer Keith Desormeaux. With options limited nationally because of the coronavirus pandemic, more and more new faces such as Sisterson, Hernandez, Kenneally and Desormeaux have started popping up in Oaklawn's entry box.

"Everybody's calling audibles," Fair Grounds-based Amoss said. "On the one hand, it makes for some great racing at Oaklawn and really cosmopolitan fields from all over. We saw that last weekend in the Apple Blossom, so it's great for the fans. It makes racing a lot tougher for the trainers and the owners, but hey, I'm not complaining. At least we have an outlet to run our horses."

Probable post time for today's 10th race is 5:38 p.m.

Finish Lines

While Oaklawn Stakes winner Mr. Big News is bypassing the Arkansas Derby, Farmington Road and Taishan -- second and third, respectively, in that race -- are pointing toward the 11/8-mile race. Post positions for the Arkansas Derby will be drawn Sunday, with trainer Bob Baffert expected to have two unbeaten entrants in Nadal (3 for 3) and Charlatan (2 for 2). Nadal won the $1 million Grade II Rebel Stakes on March 14, traditionally the final major local Arkansas Derby prep. ... Multiple stakes winner Hot Shot Kid, Canterbury Park's 2019 Horse of the Year, is scheduled to make his 2020 debut in today's ninth race, an allowance sprint. Also entered is lightly raced Volatile (2 for 3), an $850,000 son of Violence for Hall of Fame trainer Steve Asmussen.

Information for this report provided by Oaklawn media department.

Sports on 04/24/2020