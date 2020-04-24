Catfish City set to close after more than 36 years in Little Rock

Catfish City & BBQ Grill, seen in this 2008 photo, will be closing in the next couple of weeks after the landlord sold the building it has occupied for more than 36 years. (Democrat-Gazette file photo)

Catfish City & BBQ Grill will be closing within the next couple of weeks after its landlord sold the Little Rock building, 1817 S University Ave., it has occupied for more than 36 years.

The restaurant thanked patrons in a Monday announcement via its Facebook page.

“The landlord has … sold the building and … we have 30 days to vacate,” the post explained. “Because of this, we will be closing in the next week or two and will keep you posted as to when our last day of business will be.”

The restaurant has been serving catfish and barbecue for more than 36 years.

“We are desperately trying to find a restaurant with a drive-thru and a possible investor, or possibly collaborate with an existing restaurant that may need a partner,” the post adds.

The restaurant phone number is (501) 663-7224; the website is catfishcityandbbqgrill.com.