Authorities ID victim in Pulaski County homicide

Pulaski County sheriff’s office personnel investigate a homicide Thursday in the 5200 block of Standridge Road in North Little Rock. Sheriff’s office officials said deputies were called to the location around 1:15 p.m., and the victim later died at a hospital. (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/Staton Breidenthal)

The Pulaski County sheriff's office identified the victim of a Thursday homicide as 22-year-old Richard Pickard.

Authorities responded to a 1:15 p.m. call Thursday reporting a shooting in the 5200 block of Standridge Road. Deputies found Pickard injured, and he was taken to a hospital where he later died, agency spokesman Mitch McCoy said.

Deputies arrested Jerry West, 52, in the case. He faces charges of first-degree murder and possession of a firearm by a certain person, according to a news release issued Thursday night.

West was transported to Pulaski County jail, where an online jail roster showed he remained late Friday morning.

This is the second homicide investigation led by the sheriff's office this year.