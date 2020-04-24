Fayetteville man arrested in fatal crash

FAYETTEVILLE — A Fayetteville man arrested Thursday is accused of negligent homicide in a fatal crash that occurred east of Springdale last month, according to authorities.

Ricky Slinker, 33, was driving west on U.S. 412 on March 11 when his 1999 Ford hit a 2016 Honda driven by Stuart Micky, 38, of Little Rock, according to an affidavit and a preliminary crash report by Arkansas State Police. Troopers said the crash happened just east of the Beaver Lake Bridge.

Micky was pronounced dead at the scene, and Slinker was taken to Washington Regional Medical Center for treatment, the affidavit states. Authorities said Slinker was determined at the hospital to have a blood alcohol content of 0.302%. The legal threshold for driving while intoxicated in Arkansas is 0.08%.

Slinker was being held Friday in the Washington County jail in lieu of a $50,000 bond.