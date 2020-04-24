Fired Little Rock dispatcher files suit against city

Aaron Manning, a fired Little Rock dispatcher and former policeman, is suing the city, claiming wrongful termination by city officials and that they reneged on a promise to provide him with health insurance.

The lawsuit by Little Rock lawyers Scott Poynter and Daniel Holland was filed Wednesday, two days after Manning says the city withdrew the insurance coverage he’d bee promised in writing.

Manning, 46, of Bryant says he was fired from his dispatch job last week after about three months in the position under the pretext of being a probationary employee.

But in the eight-page petition to Pulaski County Circuit Judge Wendell Griffen, Manning says his termination was retaliation for reporting a coworker for violating city leave policies related to the covid-19 pandemic and for taking three weeks off unpaid to self-quarantine out of concern he might have been exposed to the coronavirus by a co-worker. Manning says his mother has congestive heart failure, which increases her risk if he contracts the novel virus.

Manning was a police officer for 22 years before spinal surgery forced him to medically retire last year. He started work as a dispatcher in December, a day after officially leaving the force, the suit states.

Along with wrongful termination, he’s also accusing the city of violating the state Whistle Blower’s Act and seeking compensatory and punitive damages as well as an order restoring his insurance coverage.