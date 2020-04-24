Forecasters: Southwestern quarter of Arkansas at enhanced risk for severe weather Friday

Golf ball-sized hail, wind gusts around 60 miles per hour and even tornadoes are possible Friday evening in parts of Arkansas as another round of strong storms heads for the state.

Erik Green, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in North Little Rock, said the area at greatest risk for severe weather will be roughly the southwestern quarter of the state.

That area, which stretches up to Fort Smith and as far east as El Dorado, will be at an enhanced risk for severe weather while northwest, central and southeastern areas will be at a slight risk.

Much of northeast Arkansas will be at just a marginal risk.

Green said storms will begin moving into the state from the west around 7 to 8 p.m. He said they will be strongest then, bringing the greatest chance for large hail, damaging winds and tornadoes.

The storms will move across the state and weaken throughout the evening and late Friday, he said, though large hail and strong winds are still threats. Tornadoes are less likely as the storms weaken.

Because the storms are expected to be moving quickly, Green said flash flooding is only a minor concern. If the system idles, flash flooding will become a greater risk.

The weather service advises Arkansans to have a way to receive weather updates as the storms approach.