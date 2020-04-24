Sections
FRIDAY, APRIL 24: Five things to know about covid-19

As our state deals with the spread of covid-19 in the midst of a global outbreak, the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette will publish five things you need to know each week. We’ll be publishing these round-ups in English, Spanish and Marshallese. You can read our full coverage, provided for free, at arkansasonline.com/coronavirus/.

• Arkansas has confirmed 2,606 total cases of covid-19, according to data posted Friday morning. State health officials also reported 45 total deaths and 929 people recovered.

• Elective surgical procedures that don’t require overnight stays can resume beginning Monday, Gov. Asa Hutchinson announced Wednesday.

• Hutchinson’s Economic Recovery Task Force met for the first time Tuesday, Chairman Steuart Walton, grandson of Walmart founder Sam Walton, said during a press briefing. The task force is composed of state officials and higher-up representatives from several industry groups.

• A timeline is set for the governor to make decisions about whether to start the first phase of reopening closed businesses and other venues. The schedule for decisions: restaurants April 29; gyms April 30; salons and barber shops May 1; and places of worship and other larger venues, May 4. Reopening would start May 4.

• The state expanded coronavirus testing at the Cummins Unit state prison. As of Thursday, cases had risen to 687 infected inmates and 35 staff members since the first case was detected last week.

