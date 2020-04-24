Imams say ignore Pakistani lockdown

Clerics with Pakistan’s Moon Sighting Committee search the sky Thursday in Karachi for the new moon that signals the start of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan. Most of the Muslim world will observe Ramadan under lockdown with worshippers urged to pray at home, but in Pakistan, hard-line clerics are commanding their devotees to ignore coronavirus precautions and crowd into mosques. More photos at arkansasonline.com/424pakistan/. (AP/Fareed Khan)

While clerics and governments across the Muslim world will greet Ramadan this week under lockdown and urging worshippers to pray at home, some of the most prominent imams in Pakistan have rallied their devotees to ignore the pandemic measures.

Ramadan, which begins in Pakistan this evening, is the holy month in which Muslims crowd into mosques and fast all day, holding feasts after sundown with family and friends. Those are ripe conditions for the coronavirus to spread, and imams around the world are asking people to stay home.

But in Pakistan, hard-line clerics are calling the shots, overriding the government's nationwide virus lockdown, which began late last month.

Most clerics complied with the shutdown when it was announced. But some of the most influential ones immediately called on worshippers to attend today's prayers in even greater numbers. Devotees attacked police officers who tried to get in their way.

As Ramadan drew closer, dozens of well-known clerics and leaders of religious parties -- including some who had initially obeyed the lockdown orders -- signed a letter demanding that the government exempt mosques from the shutdown during the holy month or invite the anger of God and the faithful.

On Saturday, the government gave in, signing an agreement that let mosques stay open for Ramadan as long as they followed 20 rules, including forcing congregants to maintain a 6-foot distance, bring their own prayer mats and do their ablutions at home.

By the time Prime Minister Imran Khan met with the clerics Monday, deferentially promising to abide by the deal, critics were demanding to know who was in charge during this national crisis: the government or the mosques.

"The state has become totally subservient to these clerics," said Husnul Amin, an Islamabad-based professor and scholar on Islam and politics. "It is very difficult for the state to implement what's best for the public good. The larger public interest is always up against the clerics. It's completely undemocratic."

Pakistan's imams were empowered by the military during the 1980s when mosques across the country churned out jihadis to fight the Soviet military in Afghanistan with the support of the United States.

While other countries tried to curb hard-line clerics' influence after the Afghan war, recognizing the dangers they posed, in Pakistan the powerful military continued to use them as tools of foreign and domestic policy.

But their defiance of the lockdown is exposing the limits of even the military's control.

In Karachi, the largest city, scenes emerged of worshippers chasing the police through narrow alleyways, pelting them with rocks and sending several officers to the hospital.

"We know the coronavirus pandemic is a global health issue, but religious duties cannot be abandoned," said Maulana Ataullah Hazravi, a Karachi-based cleric.

And, he added, "mosques depend largely on the donations collected during Ramadan."

That point -- money -- was high on the list of grievances that the clerics raised in their letter last week.

Worshippers open their wallets wide during Ramadan, donating millions of dollars. And in places like Pakistan, where mosques are not under the authority of the state, the money can make or break imams and the followings they try to build, often to parlay into political power to challenge the government.

While the government has given in this time, health care workers have not. Prominent doctors signed their own open letter Tuesday, urging that mosques be ordered to limit attendance to five worshippers at a time. On Wednesday, they doubled down on their warnings at a news conference.

The virus has infected at least 11,000 in Pakistan and killed 235 people as of Thursday. Experts say the true numbers are probably much higher and that the government is not testing enough.

But some of the faithful say they do not care about the science.

"Muslims wait for this month for the whole year so that they can earn maximum rewards from God by fasting and offering our prayers," said Hazrat Ali, a worshipper in Karachi, where many mosques defied the lockdown from the start.

"If the government stops us forcibly from visiting the mosques, we will resist," he said.

