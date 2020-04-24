• Debbie Brangenberg, executive director of Mississippi's Tupelo Elvis Festival, said the June music event honoring the king of rock 'n' roll, who was born in Tupelo, will be a virtual gathering this year to eliminate crowds during the coronavirus pandemic.

• Bill de Blasio, the mayor of New York City, saying "one of Ramadan's most noble callings is to feed the hungry," indicated that the city intends to serve a half-million halal meals during the Muslim holiday to kick off a new program that could ultimately feed as many as 2 million poor people.

• Elizabeth Warren, the Democratic U.S. senator from Massachusetts, said her oldest brother, Donald Herring, 86, a retired U.S. Air Force bomber pilot who flew 288 combat missions in Vietnam, has died of covid-19 in Norman, Okla.

• Jeff Harris, a Missouri wildlife officer, said a turkey hunter "felt a crash on his shoulder and head" just before he fought and killed a large male bobcat that pounced on him, likely because it was fooled by the calls the hunter was using to lure birds on the first day of the season.

• Graham Ashton, police commissioner in Australia's Victoria State, said four police officers who had pulled over a sports car for speeding on a freeway near Melbourne were killed when a passing refrigerated truck smashed into the police cars and the stopped car.

• Mike Hubbard, 58, the former speaker of the Alabama House of Representatives who was convicted on ethics charges, wrote a letter to city officials in Auburn asking that his name be removed from a boulevard named in his honor.

• Francesca Hernandez, 32, of Kansas City, Mo., faces a second-degree murder charge after a man was found dead at his home in Blue Springs, and police said she had a handgun, the victim's cellphone and credit card when she was arrested.

• Phil Sims, sheriff of Marshall County, Ala., said a man accused of stealing a vehicle, was followed by deputies in high-speed pursuit and lost control of the car in an intersection, dying in the single-vehicle crash.

• Matthew Colvin and his brother, Noah, of Tennessee who stockpiled tens of thousands of bottles of hand sanitizer and other safety supplies to sell online for between $8 and $70 apiece, won't be fined but will no longer sell emergency or medical supplies at an excessive price during the coronavirus pandemic, authorities said.

