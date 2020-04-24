Sections
Sign in
Today's Paper Search Latest Coronavirus Families Core values App Listen Story ideas iPad Weather Newsletters Obits Puzzles Archive
ADVERTISEMENT

In the news

Today at 4:19 a.m. | Updated April 24, 2020 at 4:19 a.m.

Debbie Brangenberg, executive director of Mississippi's Tupelo Elvis Festival, said the June music event honoring the king of rock 'n' roll, who was born in Tupelo, will be a virtual gathering this year to eliminate crowds during the coronavirus pandemic.

Bill de Blasio, the mayor of New York City, saying "one of Ramadan's most noble callings is to feed the hungry," indicated that the city intends to serve a half-million halal meals during the Muslim holiday to kick off a new program that could ultimately feed as many as 2 million poor people.

Elizabeth Warren, the Democratic U.S. senator from Massachusetts, said her oldest brother, Donald Herring, 86, a retired U.S. Air Force bomber pilot who flew 288 combat missions in Vietnam, has died of covid-19 in Norman, Okla.

Jeff Harris, a Missouri wildlife officer, said a turkey hunter "felt a crash on his shoulder and head" just before he fought and killed a large male bobcat that pounced on him, likely because it was fooled by the calls the hunter was using to lure birds on the first day of the season.

[CORONAVIRUS: Click here for our complete coverage » arkansasonline.com/coronavirus]

Graham Ashton, police commissioner in Australia's Victoria State, said four police officers who had pulled over a sports car for speeding on a freeway near Melbourne were killed when a passing refrigerated truck smashed into the police cars and the stopped car.

Mike Hubbard, 58, the former speaker of the Alabama House of Representatives who was convicted on ethics charges, wrote a letter to city officials in Auburn asking that his name be removed from a boulevard named in his honor.

Francesca Hernandez, 32, of Kansas City, Mo., faces a second-degree murder charge after a man was found dead at his home in Blue Springs, and police said she had a handgun, the victim's cellphone and credit card when she was arrested.

Phil Sims, sheriff of Marshall County, Ala., said a man accused of stealing a vehicle, was followed by deputies in high-speed pursuit and lost control of the car in an intersection, dying in the single-vehicle crash.

Matthew Colvin and his brother, Noah, of Tennessee who stockpiled tens of thousands of bottles of hand sanitizer and other safety supplies to sell online for between $8 and $70 apiece, won't be fined but will no longer sell emergency or medical supplies at an excessive price during the coronavirus pandemic, authorities said.

A Section on 04/24/2020

Print Headline: In the news

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

COMMENTS - It looks like you're using Internet Explorer, which isn't compatible with the Democrat-Gazette commenting system. You can join the discussion by using another browser, like Firefox or Google Chrome.
It looks like you're using Microsoft Edge. The Democrat-Gazette commenting system is more compatible with Firefox and Google Chrome.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT