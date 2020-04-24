Jacksonville police investigate death

Jacksonville police are investigating a Wednesday night homicide, according to a news release from spokeswoman April Kiser.

Officers arrived on the scene at 7018 S. First St. just after 10:30 p.m. where a white male victim, later identified as 27-year-old Chad Thomas, was suffering from gunshot wounds, the release said.

Thomas was taken to a local hospital where he died from his injuries, according to the release.

