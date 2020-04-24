LR to close 6 parks as health precaution

The city of Little Rock will again close several popular parks this weekend to avoid expected warm-weather traffic that could exceed a safe capacity during the coronavirus pandemic.

The six parks that will close today through Sunday are Murray Park, including pavilion and sand volleyball areas; Remmel Park; Barton Park; Boyle Park; Crump Park; and MacArthur Dog Park.

Barricades will be set up to close off each of the parks, and city staff will monitor the areas throughout the weekend, according to a news release.

The city made a similar move two weeks ago for Easter weekend, closing four parks, and has put other measures in place to prevent people from overcrowding at favorite outdoor locations.

Traffic-control barrels remain placed along Rebsamen Park Road near the Big Dam Bridge and along River Mountain Road near Two Rivers Bridge to discourage off-road parking and crowding at those locations.

Residents are encouraged to find other, less crowded parking locations that grant access to the Arkansas River Trail, or find another park or trail where it's possible to practice social distancing to stem the spread of covid-19.

Park visitors can continue to expect an increased presence from the Little Rock Police Department's mounted patrol and community-oriented police units to remind people to keep their distance.

Police will cite illegally parked vehicles, the city said in a news release Thursday.

Metro on 04/24/2020