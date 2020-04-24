McTelvin Agim drafted by Denver Broncos in 3rd round

North defensive lineman McTelvin Agim of Arkansas (91) rushes the quarterback during the second half of the Senior Bowl college football game Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020, in Mobile, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)

— Former Arkansas defensive tackle McTelvin Agim was drafted by the Denver Broncos 95th overall in the third round of the NFL Draft on Friday.

Agim (6-2, 307 pounds) was the first Razorbacks player taken in this year's draft. It came after an eventful offseason in which Agim stood out in the East-West Shrine Game and was a late addition to the Senior Bowl roster.

Draft analyst Ric Serritella of NFLDraftBible.com said in January that Agim had helped his draft status in the all-star games.

“I think he’s kind of boosted his draft stock here to where he could approach top 100 status,” Serritella said. “I think he was a mid-to-late-round guy coming into the all-star circuit, and he’ll depart Mobile as a late Day 2, early Day 3.

“From what I’ve seen, this guy has a major bend to him for a big man, and his flexibility for his size is going to be very appealing. I think that athleticism, versatility, flexibility - those are the big positive attributes that stand out to me.”

At Arkansas, Agim bounced back and forth between defensive tackle and defensive end positions as the Razorbacks changed defensive schemes under three different coordinators in his four years. Agim finished his college career with 145 tackles, including 30.5 for loss and 15 sacks in 47 games. He also forced six fumbles.

Agim considered declaring for the draft last year, but opted to return for his senior season when he received a third-to-fifth-round grade from the draft's advisory committee.

“I like him,” analyst Mel Kiper Jr. said on the ESPN telecast of the draft. “I thought he was a kid who showed some quickness. He got off double teams and he made his presence felt in the backfield.

“I thought he was an underrated defensive tackle. I think it’s a nice pick. Playing against quality competition, going up against guys who are going to be moving on to the National Football League … he was on a defense where they knew they were going to isolate on him.

“This kid has a chance, I think, to be a surprise player in the NFL.”

In Denver, Agim would join a strong unit that ranked 12th in total defense in the Broncos' first season under head coach Vic Fangio, a long-time NFL defensive coordinator.

Serritella said Agim likely projects to a 3-technique lineman at the pro level. Fangio has a base 3-4 defense.

“I think anytime you can get a guy that can get to the backfield, create tackles for loss, apply pressure on the quarterback and be a backfield disruptor from the interior of the line - there’s not enough of those guys,” Serritella said. “Teams are going to value that.”

Agim is the first Arkansas player to be taken on the second day of the draft since Jake Bequette was drafted 90th overall in 2012.

Tom Murphy contributed