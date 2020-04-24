• The Rolling Stones have unveiled a new song the band thinks is perfect for these coronavirus times. The legendary band released the four-minute slow-burning bluesy and harmonica-driven " Living in Ghost Town " on Thursday. "I'm a ghost/Living in a ghost town/You can look for me/But I can't be found," sings frontman Mick Jagger, who wrote it with guitarist Keith Richards. The band explained that the song was one they were working on before the global lockdown and they decided to revisit it in isolation, thinking it "would resonate through the times that we're living in right now." The lyrics do certainly sound timely: "I'm going nowhere/Shut up all alone/So much time to lose/Just staring at my phone." The Stones' recently joined forces remotely to perform "You Can't Always Get What You Want" for the "One World: Together at Home," concert. Other musicians who have recorded coronavirus-related songs include Twenty One Pilots, who released a new standalone single, "Level of Concern."

• A federal judge has dismissed actor Jussie Smollett's malicious prosecution lawsuit against the city of Chicago and several police officers. The former Empire actor told police that he was beaten by two men who looped a noose around his neck and spewed vile comments at him in an attack near his home in downtown Chicago in January last year. Chicago police said the attack was staged, and Smollett was charged with making a false report. Those charges were subsequently dropped with little explanation from prosecutors. In April 2019, the city sued Smollett seeking reimbursement of more than $130,000 paid in overtime to police officers who were involved in investigating the alleged racist and homophobic attack on Smollett, who is black and gay. Smollett counter-sued in November, saying the city couldn't recover costs because it accepted $10,000 from Smollett "as payment in full in connection with the dismissal of the charges against him." The lawsuit said Smollett had been the victim of a malicious prosecution that caused him humiliation and extreme distress. However, U.S. District Judge Virginia Kendall ruled Wednesday that Smollett can't bring a malicious prosecution claim until all proceedings against him have ended. Kendall was referring to the appointment of a special prosecutor in February, who indicted Smollett on six charges, including that he lied to police about the alleged attack. She said the Chicago Police Department's motive was bringing Smollett to justice "for a crime it had probable cause to think he committed."

