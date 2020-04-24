BASKETBALL

Purdue's Haarms heads to BYU

Purdue graduate transfer Matt Haarms has chosen Brigham Young over Kentucky and Texas Tech. The 7-foot-3 center from Amsterdam averaged 8.6 points, 4.6 rebounds and 2 blocked shots per game while shooting 63% last season. Haarms finished fourth all-time at Purdue with 210 blocks and should have an immediate impact at BYU, which finished No. 18 in the final AP Top 25. Haarms will make the Cougars one of the biggest teams in the country, joining 6-11 Richard Harward, 6-10 Wyatt Lowell and two 6-9 players on the front line.

UNC freshman plans transfer

North Carolina freshman point guard Jeremiah Francis plans to transfer. Francis averaged 3.3 points last year and played in just 16 games. He didn't play in his junior and senior year of high school due to knee surgeries, then missed the first eight games of his freshman year. Francis had three consecutive scoring games of 10 or more points in December when pressed into duty when starter Cole Anthony went down with an injury, but he didn't play more than 10 minutes in any game after Jan. 22.

WNBA's Wings waive Davis

The Dallas Wings have waived forward Kaela Davis after three seasons. Davis was the 10th overall pick by the Wings in 2017 WNBA Draft, soon after South Carolina won the national championship game in Dallas. She was taken six picks after the Wings selected Allisha Gray, her college teammate with the Gamecocks. Davis started 22 of her 93 games for the Wings the last three seasons. She averaged 5.7 points, 1.9 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game.

FOOTBALL

UNLV hires Thomas as OC

New UNLV Coach Marcus Arroyo has hired former Baylor assistant Glenn Thomas as offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach. Thomas spent the past three seasons as Baylor's co-offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach. He followed Bears Coach Matt Rhule to Waco after a two-year stint as an assistant at Temple. Thomas previously spent seven seasons in the NFL, serving three years as quarterbacks coach after a four-year stint as an offensive assistant. He also had stints with the Baltimore Ravens, Jacksonville Jaguars and Midwestern State. UNLV went 4-8 last season.

HOCKEY

Blue Jackets sign goalie

The Columbus Blue Jackets signed goaltender Elvis Merzlikins to a two-year, $8 million contract Thursday, putting him in competition with the freshly signed Joonas Korpisalo for the starting job. The 26-year-old Latvian became a fan favorite while successfully filling in for an injured Korpisalo in the second half of the season. Merzlikins (pronounced Merz-LEEK-uhns) was set to be restricted free agent with arbitration rights after the 2019-20 season. The team announced Merzlikin's signing a week after tying up Korpisalo with a two-year contract worth a reported $5.6 million.

