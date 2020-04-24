Panel terminates superintendent's contract in North Little Rock; action ‘unfair,’ Acklin says

The North Little Rock School Board voted Thursday night after an executive session to immediately terminate the contract of Superintendent Bobby Acklin.

School board members conducted their meeting using social media in an effort to adhere to social-distancing recommendations related to the coronavirus pandemic. Board members went into a lengthy executive session before returning and voting publicly, 4-3, to terminate Acklin's contract.

Acklin had served as North Little Rock's superintendent since October 2018.

"To have this happen in the middle of a pandemic was disheartening and unfair," Acklin told the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette by telephone after the meeting. "They have always made me feel different. I believe there is pressure that comes with being the first African American superintendent at the school district. I think some people just weren't thinking clearly."

Board member Natalie Wankum requested that the board go into executive session to discuss an email and an audio clip that was made available before Acklin's contract was terminated.

Board member Dorothy Williams said the next step for the district will be to discuss Acklin's remaining contract, find a new superintendent and contact Assistant Superintendent Keith McGee, since he would temporarily take over Acklin's role within the district.

Acklin told the Democrat-Gazette that he had already signed a contract for next year and that he hoped to be paid out like the previous superintendent .

"I am not sure what happened tonight," Acklin said. "The only thing I can say is that they finally got me. I think the bottom line is they finally hemmed me up to get me. ... It has been a fight and a struggle since I got here."

Acklin said he had no regrets regarding the time he spent in the North Little Rock School District and highlighted the accomplishments achieved during his term there.

"I am happy about the team we assembled together," he said. "I put my all into this district. ... I have lived here for 30 years, and this is still my school district."

