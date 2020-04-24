Police investigate 4th PB homicide

olice investigators talk to a mail carrier Thursday afternoon in front of 103 Talbot St. in Pine Bluff after the city’s fourth homicide of the year. (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/Dale Ellis)

PINE BLUFF -- Pine Bluff police are investigating the city's fourth homicide of 2020 after a man was discovered dead in a residence at 103 Talbot St. in Pine Bluff.

According to Jefferson County Coroner Chad Kelley, police were called just before 2 p.m. Thursday and arrived to find the body of Armechi Morgan, 48, in the residence. Deputy Coroner Eric Belcher pronounced Morgan dead a short time later.

The incident is under investigation. Morgan's body was sent to the State Crime Lab to determine a cause of death.

This latest slaying comes just over five weeks since the city's last homicide, that of Leoncio Flores, 21, of Pine Bluff, who was shot and killed in his apartment at 2402 McConnell Circle on March 12. Karizma Fisher, 18, of Monticello, and Keuntae Jashun Shelton, 18, of Pine Bluff, were arrested a week later on March 19 in connection with the homicide.

Both are being held in the Jefferson County jail on charges of capital murder and aggravated robbery.

State Desk on 04/24/2020