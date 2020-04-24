Neal leaves Pea Ridge for Oklahoma job

Pea Ridge Coach Stephen Neal, who compiled a 40-13 record over four seasons, resigned Thursday to become the defensive coordinator at Edmond (Okla.) Deer Creek. (NWA Democrat-Gazette file photo)

Stephen Neal enjoyed his four-year tenure as Pea Ridge's football coach, but he had some strong ties to coaches he had worked with in Oklahoma.

Neal resigned his position at Pea Ridge to become the defensive coordinator at Edmond (Okla.) Deer Creek. The move won't be official until Deer Creek approves Neal's hiring at its May 11 school board meeting.

The Real Neal • Stephen Neal compiled a 40-13 record over four seasons as the football coach at Pea Ridge, including a Class 4A state finals appearance in his first season in 2016: YEAR RECORD CONF. 2019 8-5 6-1 2018 7-4 6-1 2017 12-2 6-1 2016 13-2 6-1

Neal announced the move on his Twitter account Thursday night.

"The head coach there, Wade Standley, is a dear friend of the family," Neal said. "I worked with him while I was at Tulsa Union, and the offensive coordinator is a dear friend of ours. So it's a couple of people I know really well.

"I just felt it was the right place, and the opportunity just came out of the blue. They called me, and I felt like this was the time to make a move and a move I needed to make."

Neal's Pea Ridge teams compiled a 40-13 record in four years, including a 24-4 record in 1-4A Conference play. The Blackhawks enjoyed a share of the league championship in 2017 with Prairie Grove, then finished as the league runners-up the remaining three years.

Pea Ridge reached the Class 4A state championship game in 2016, then made it to the semifinals the next season. The Blackhawks earned playoff wins against Lonoke and Star City before losing to Ozark in a quarterfinal game last season.

"Stephen has done a tremendous job the past four years, and I'm grateful for his work," Pea Ridge Athletic Director Kevin Ramey said. "He's a tireless worker who was dedicated to the student-athletes at our school, and he was a great developer of men, on and off the field.

"I'm appreciative of him and what he's done for the Pea Ridge Blackhawks. He's a quality coach, and I hate to lose him, but I wish he and his family the best."

Deer Creek is a Class 6A school and plays in the smaller portion of the state's largest classification. The Antlers were 5-5 last year and finished fifth in the 6A-II District 1 with a 3-4 league mark.

"Deer Creek is very similar to Pea Ridge," Neal said. "It was once a rural community at one point, but it has enjoyed a growth spurt with a lot of people moving that way.

"It was really hard to leave Pea Ridge. The community has been so supportive of the team, myself and my family. At the same time, this felt like the right decision to make."

Ramey said he would work quickly to find a replacement. The new coach will have the duty of leading Pea Ridge into the 5A-West Conference this fall.

"Stephen and his staff have done a good job of getting us ready for the move up and having our team ready to compete," Ramey said. "He prepared our program and had a vision in mind for the move, and whoever steps in will have some big shoes to fill.

"At this time of year and the current state of education, it allows us some more flexibility in finding a new coach. We want to move and fill this job as fast as we can, then hope for some normalcy to get here soon. Meanwhile, we want to find the right person."

Sports on 04/24/2020