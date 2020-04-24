Rick Lee's Oaklawn selections and analysis

LEE'S LOCK Miss Casey Beth in the first

1 Purse $17,200, 6 furlongs, fillies and mares, 3-year-olds and up, Arkansas-bred, maiden claiming $16,000

MISS CASEY BETH**** has been earning the field's fastest Beyer figures while showing speed and racing competitively at a higher maiden classification. DO ME A FAVOR is an unraced filly from the powerful stable of trainer Steve Asmussen, who excels at bringing horses up to a winning debut. DAT GIRL is a three-time third-place finisher, and she is dropping to the lowest claiming price of her career.

PP HORSE JOCKEY TRAINER ODDS

5 Miss Casey Beth Harr Dixon 5-2

10 Do Me a Favor Santana Asmussen 3-1

1 Dat Girl Birzer Hornsby 6-1

14 Wish for Candy Felix Roberts 5-1

6 Arkansas Invasion Richard Williams 8-1

4 Laura N Lukas Lara Litfin 12-1

12 Aunt Sunshine Talamo Deville 10-1

13 Danzig Star Elliott McBride 15-1

11 Sing a Song Too WDe La Cruz Martin 8-1

3 Esther Canchari Cline 20-1

8 Couverture Vazquez Moquett 10-1

2 Princess Simone Roberts Cates 30-1

9 Cloudywithachance Roman Martin 20-1

7 Hamazing Marnie Bailey Vance 30-1

2 Purse $19,500, 6 furlongs, fillies and mares, 4-year-olds and up, starter allowance

RANSOMED** finished third at a higher level, despite getting farther behind than she prefers. The in-form mare has a strong win record. STURDY ONE has not raced in 13 months, but she has a strong series of works for top California connections. SHE'S A DIME is a rapidly improving filly who lost a photo finish April 5. She earned the field's fastest last race Beyer figure.

PP HORSE JOCKEY TRAINER ODDS

5 Ransomed Birzer Martin 3-1

1 Sturdy One Talamo Hollendorfer 5-2

6 She's a Dime Cohen O'Neill 9-2

3 Zella Rose Vazquez Chleborad 10-1

7 Josie the E F Five Felix Puhl 10-1

8 Staythirstymyamigo FDe La Cruz Hall 12-1

2 Tizanillusion Richard Riecken 9-2

4 Sweet Tatum Canchari Martin 12-1

9 Council Rules Santana Villafranco 15-1

3 Purse $17,200, 1 1/16 miles, 3-year-olds and up who have never won two races, claiming $10,000

ANOTHRDAYATTHELAKE** had to overcome early traffic trouble in a second-place finish. He is dropping 3 pounds and keeps his regular and winning rider. BOOKIE'S BLUES faltered after chasing a lively early pace. He may be the controlling speed at this lower level and figures to rebound. NAPOLEON'S EMPIRE finished third as an odds-on favorite March 26, but he is talented enough to overcome a tough draw.

PP HORSE JOCKEY TRAINER ODDS

3 Anothrdayatthelake Mojica Van Berg 7-2

10 Bookie's Blues Cohen Broberg 9-2

12 Napoleon's Empire Talamo Amoss 3-1

7 Japedo Eramia Johnson 8-1

4 Dealin' Stelen Vazquez Zito 12-1

11 Justin Zee Lara Ruiz 20-1

6 Wings Up Roberts Morse 10-1

8 Down Home Kitten Elliott Holthus 6-1

14 Baquero Flies Harr Lukas 10-1

1 Moon Dog Spot Canchari Cates 20-1

13 Teletap Roberts Mason 12-1

5 Listen to Rose Birzer Hornsby 20-1

2 Free Indeed Quinonez Deville 15-1

9 Hard to Impress Roman Chleborad 30-1

4 Purse $20,000, 1 1/16 miles, fillies and mares, 3-year-olds and up, claiming $16,000

INDIAN BELLA** was geared down late defeating $6,250 rivals by 10-widening lengths, and she is a big repeat candidate if able to hold form for new connections. DUTCH TREAT defeated conditioned claiming rivals by 5 lengths while earning the fastest Beyer figure in this field, but she may do her best running on a wet surface. OPERATIC raced evenly over a muddy track in her local debut, but she was stake-placed at Delta in her previous fast-track effort. She picks up the leading rider.

PP HORSE JOCKEY TRAINER ODDS

4 Indian Bella Baze Martin 8-1

8 Dutch Treat Garcia VanMeter 4-1

9 Operatic Santana Barkley 8-1

5 Frozen Hannah Elliott Caldwell 10-1

11 Miss Mercken Talamo Amoss 7-2

2 Blunt Force Bridgmohan Amoss 6-1

6 Pretti Savi Canchari Robertson 12-1

3 Mucha Mezquina Rocco Williamson 8-1

7 Flatoutandfoxy Borel Borel 20-1

10 Icy Dawn Eramia Chleborad 15-1

1 Urban Kat FDe La Cruz Vance 20-1

5 Purse $33,000, 1 1/16 miles, 3-year-olds, claiming $40,000

FORT MCHENRY** raced evenly when overmatched in his local debut. He fits at this level, and his speed and inside post make him a threat. NEW EAGLE is another with route speed, and he is battle-tested against stronger competition. GANGLY is a stake-placed colt who is dropping into a claiming race for the first time.

PP HORSE JOCKEY TRAINER ODDS

1 Fort McHenry Vazquez O'Neill 7-2

2 New Eagle Talamo Maker 4-1

8 Gangly Cannon Moquett 5-1

10 Pepper Pike Baze Asmussen 8-1

4 River Finn FDe La Cruz Cox 6-1

3 Artemus Eagle Garcia Maker 6-1

6 Quana Dude Cohen Amoss 12-1

7 Icecap Santana Asmussen 8-1

9 Baozun WDe La Cruz Hartman 10-1

5 Tick Tack Mo Lara Caldwell 20-1

6 Purse $17,000, 51/2 furlongs, fillies and mares, 3-year-olds and up, claiming $6,250

KALLISTE ROSE** has won three consecutive races at today's claiming price or less, and she should be perfectly placed a few lengths behind a fast pace. LOUISE THE LASER has hit the board in seven consecutive races, and the versatile sprinter switches to the leading rider. DESERT THIEF is a 13-race winner who recorded a clear victory just two races back at Fair Grounds.

PP HORSE JOCKEY TRAINER ODDS

1 Kalliste Rose Talamo Amoss 5-1

5 Louise the Laser Santana Villafranco 3-1

13 Desert Thief Eramia Martin 6-1

3 Darpa Roberts Diodoro 8-1

4 Lippy Garcia O'Neill 7-2

6 Convince Baze Pearson 6-1

11 Elizabeth Rules Mojica Broberg 8-1

14 Westlodge Intrigue Baze McKnight 8-1

2 She's a Lucky One WDe La Cruz Anderson 10-1

12 Ordained Kiss Elliott Caldwell 20-1

7 Ivy's College Fund Eramia Johnson 15-1

8 Rocking Shoes Thompson Dixon 15-1

10 C C's Baby Girl Bedford Nelson 30-1

9 Critter Lara Litfin 50-1

7 Purse $60,000, 6 furlongs, 3-year-olds and up, maiden special weight

RAGTIME BLUES*** finished second in his only start as a juvenile in Southern California. The Bob Baffert trainee has worked very well this spring/winter and figures stronger and faster as a 3-year-old. GOLDEN NOTION has finished in the money in all four of his races. The 4-year-old has early speed and will be wearing blinkers for the first time. BACKSHOT showed excellent early speed in his career debut last summer at Del Mar, and he is a big danger if brought back fit by winning trainer Peter Miller.

PP HORSE JOCKEY TRAINER ODDS

8 Ragtime Blues Garcia Baffert 3-1

4 Golden Notion FDe La Cruz Cox 4-1

1 Backshot Cohen Miller 8-1

6 Cavalry Charge Talamo Stewart 6-1

10 Derby Date Cannon Sisterson 9-2

2 Big Cheddar Mojica O'Neill 6-1

3 Shanghai's Dream Santana Asmussen 8-1

7 Ahnaf Elliott Peitz 12-1

9 Mister Kelly Baze Asmussen 15-1

5 Little Instigator Canchari Rengstorf 30-1

8 Purse $35,000, 6 furlongs, 3-year-olds and up, starter allowance

JULIUS** recorded an 11-length win at Del Mar when last running at this class level, and he ships from Golden Gate after a 1-length defeat in a race he likely needed. IMPRESSED broke last and raced wide in a deceptively good second-place allowance finish, and today's slight drop in class may get the job done. MORNING SNOW possesses a high turn of early speed, and he is in good form and the one to catch.

PP HORSE JOCKEY TRAINER ODDS

9 Julius Cohen O'Neill 5-1

5 Impressed Felix Mason 6-1

10 Morning Snow Elliott Caldwell 7-2

1 New Colossus Quinonez Broberg 4-1

3 Truck Salesman Garcia O'Neill 6-1

2 Hidden Ruler Vazquez Ortiz 5-1

4 Make Noise Baze Van Berg 8-1

6 Vice Versa Santana Asmussen 12-1

8 Sabrena's Bling Birzer Jackson 20-1

7 Marvelous Thunder Harr Cline 30-1

9 Purse $62,000, 6 furlongs, 3-year-olds and up, allowance optional claiming

STRIKE THAT** has been a decisive winner in three of his four races. He figures to be in an early striking position in a field without much early speed. VOLATILE easily defeated entry-level allowance rivals at Churchill, and he returns fresh after several encouraging works at Fair Grounds. PETE'S PLAY CALL defeated $40,000 rivals by 4-widening lengths, and he did win a stake this winter at Fair Grounds.

PP HORSE JOCKEY TRAINER ODDS

1 Strike That Cohen Diodoro 3-1

5 Volatile Santana Asmussen 4-1

2 Pete's Play Call Garcia Maker 7-2

6 Hot Shot Kid Canchari Robertson 8-1

14 Imma Bling Mojica Broberg 8-1

11 Nifty Quinonez Jones 5-1

12 Battle Station Vazquez Contreras 10-1

13 Oliver Cohen O'Neill 5-1

3 Strolling Bridgmohan Barkley 8-1

9 D'Rapper Talamo Villafranco 20-1

4 Midnight Swap Eramia Desormeaux 30-1

10 Tut's Revenge WDe La Cruz Stuart 30-1

8 J.E.'s Handmedown Elliott Altamirano 30-1

7 Lullaby Bling Cannon Durham 50-1

10 Purse $61,000, 6 furlongs, 3-year-olds, allowance optional claiming

JUGGERNAUT** impressively broke his maiden at first asking at Ellis, and he set a fast pace before fading in a two-turn graded stake just one start later at Churchill. He is making his 3-year-old debut after some big works in New Orleans, and he drew nicely. NO PAROLE chased a rapid pace in the Grade II Rebel before tiring. He is an unbeaten sprinter and will appreciate a turn back. BIG RETURNS won a fast optional claiming race in his Oaklawn debut, and an expected fast pace may work in his favor.

PP HORSE JOCKEY TRAINER ODDS

11 Juggernaut Eramia Desormeaux 12-1

1 No Parole Talamo Amoss 3-1

13 Big Returns Vazquez O'Neill 5-1

10 Hop Kat Rocco Kenneally 7-2

5 Liam's Pride Garcia O'Neill 6-1

2 American Butterfly Elliott Lukas 9-2

9 Moonachie Cohen Engelhart 15-1

6 Mr. Tip Cannon Sisterson 12-1

7 Dark Oak WDe La Cruz Hernandez 8-1

3 Bubba Bling Santana Asmussen 15-1

8 Royal Commission FDe La Cruz DiVito 20-1

12 Happy Hour Cowboy Canchari Robertson 20-1

4 Rager Baze Lerner 20-1

EXOTIC POSSIBILITIES

The first race starts a daily double, and MISS CASEY BETH and DO ME A FAVOR should cover the first. I recommend STURDY ONE and RANSOMED in the second race. The seventh race starts a Pick-4, and GOLDEN NOTION and RAGTIME BLUES are the top contenders. The eighth race should come down to my top three selections. I recommend going at least three-deep in the ninth. The 10th race has two strong sprinters in NO PAROLE and JUGGERNAUT.

