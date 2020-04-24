Shooting death is Pine Bluff’s second homicide this week

Pine Bluff police are investigating the city’s second homicide this week after a shooting that occurred in the 1600 block of West 16th Avenue on Friday.

Jefferson County Coroner Chad Kelley said that the victim — whom he identified as Emmanuel Foster, 34, of Pine Bluff — suffered a gunshot wound in the upper portion of his body and was pronounced dead at 3:20 p.m.

Foster and another man — identified as Jason Anderson, 37 — were in a car on West 16th Avenue when both were shot about 2:40 p.m. Friday, according to Pine Bluff Police Department Lt. David De Foor.

“Apparently there was an argument in a car, and we’ve got one in the hospital and one deceased,” De Foor said.

Anderson was transported to Jefferson Regional Medical Center in Pine Bluff, where his condition was not known. De Foor said police are looking for one or more suspects in connection with the shooting.

In the previous homicide in Pine Bluff, police on Thursday discovered the body of Armechi Morgan, 26, of Pine Bluff when they responded to 103 Talbot St. in reference to a welfare check. Morgan had multiple stab wounds, police said.

Breanna Moses, 26, also of Pine Bluff, was arrested in the incident and is in the Jefferson County jail charged with first-degree murder.