FOOTBALL

Scots tab Douglas as new coach

Chris Douglas has been hired as the fourth head football coach of the Lyon College Scots.

Douglas has extensive experience in high school and collegiate coaching, which spans more than 25 years, including 15 years as a head coach.

Douglas turned around a struggling program at MacMurray College in Jacksonville, Ill., soon after he arrived in June of 2011. From 2006-10, the program had seen only one win throughout that stretch. Douglas had 27 returners and 17 newcomers on the team entering his first season at MacMurray. The Highlanders won two games during Douglas' first season at the helm in 2011, which included snapping a 22-game losing streak.

Douglas coached at MC for nine seasons, which included a 34-15 mark over his last five seasons with the Highlanders. The team finished second in the Upper Midwest Athletic Conference standings in 2017 and 2018.

BASEBALL

Hardin to lead Conway

Conway has named Hot Springs Lakeside's Leighton Hardin as the Wampus Cats' new coach.

Hardin, who has been the Rams' head coach for the last five years, is known for building up and nurturing talent in his players. During his tenure there, 15 of the Lakeside Rams' 26 graduating seniors continued their baseball playing careers in college.

The Rams posted a 79-41 overall record and 41-13 conference record under Hardin. In 2018, Hardin led the Rams to their first-ever 20-win season and the fifth conference championship in school history. The 2019 season saw the Rams complete only their second 20-win season.

Hardin will become only the second coach ever to lead the Wampus Cats' baseball program. Noel Boucher, who started the district's program in the spring of 1985, will retire next month.

GOLF

Buhl receives recognition

University of Arkansas senior golfer William Buhl was named honorable mention on the PING All-America team voted on by the Golf Coaches Association of America on Thursday.

Buhl won at the Gopher Invitational in September and had five other top-20 finishes. He led the Razorbacks with 17 rounds at or under par, and his 70.65 scoring average is second lowest in Arkansas history.

Buhl is eligible to return to Arkansas for the 2020-21 school year because the NCAA restored eligibility for athletes in spring sports.

-- Democrat-Gazette Press Services

Sports on 04/24/2020