Stay-at-home graduations set

Graduation for some 1,400 seniors who attend the Little Rock School District's five high schools will be at the dates and times times initially scheduled -- but the new graduates and their nearest and dearest will be watching from home and not in an arena.

Little Rock district leaders announced plans Thursday for virtual commencement ceremonies, meaning that the traditional Pomp and Circumstance processional music and ceremony speakers -- including some surprise dignitaries -- will be prerecorded and combined with the yearbook senior photographs of each member of the Class of 2020.

The seniors who will have already received their diplomas and graduation regalia will see the ceremony for their school on the district's cable television channels, Comcast Channel 4 or U-verse Channel 99 or on the district's social media accounts.

That will be graduation in the time of the covid-19 pandemic, which is the contagious and potentially fatal disease that caused Gov. Asa Hutchinson in March to close school buildings statewide for the rest of this school year.

Superintendent Mike Poore announced the graduation plans Thursday in a video on the district's website and then at a virtual town-hall meeting Thursday evening during which he and his staff provided several pieces of information:

• The last day of instruction for high school seniors will be May 8, giving students the next week to complete any unfinished work and pick up their belongings at school as well as their diplomas and "Senior 2020" yard signs.

• The last day of instruction for all other district students will be May 21, with the opportunity to submit completed assignments in the following week. The official last day of school is May 29. Opportunities will be scheduled for students to pick up belongings and return textbooks and computer devices in that week of May 25.

• All kindergarten through 12th grade students will receive fourth nine-weeks grades that are identical to the third nine-weeks grades -- unless they do work to improve the grades. No lower grades will be given for the fourth nine weeks.

mThe Little Rock district has distributed some 12,000 computer devices to students so they can do online work at home. There are more devices available to distribute to students who have not yet interacted with their teachers and other school district personnel;

• About 85% of district elementary pupils and 90% of secondary-school students have interacted with their teachers and schools based on data pulled from the itsLearning and Edmentum online education platforms that most students are supposed to be using.

• Parents and students who have questions about lessons, special-education services, technology, and tutoring from City Year community service workers should contact their students' teachers or the school principal. There are also help lines for technology problems and academic assistance.

• The district continues to refine its guidelines for how much time students should spend a day on schoolwork. At the elementary level that is now 60 minutes combined for math and literacy. Secondary students are asked to spend about 2½ hours.

• Most of the district's teacher aides or paraprofessionals will return to their schools starting Monday to help prepare for distributing student belongings and collecting district items from students later next month.

• The district with its multiple community partners has distributed 170,000 meals to young people, including students who do not attend Little Rock district schools -- since the school buildings were closed to on-site instruction.

The virtual high school graduations for the five schools will be broadcast in the evenings of May 19, 20 and 21, Poore said.

Randy Rutherford, the district's executive director for secondary education, headed up a task force of principals, parents and students to develop the graduation plans.

In addition to the virtual celebrations, the district leaders are making tentative plans for in-person graduation ceremonies in July in football stadiums if able to do so under the social-distancing requirements that may be in place at that time.

Currently, the governor has directed that groups be limited to no more than 10 and that people keep at least 6 feet apart.

