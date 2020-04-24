Suspect arrested in fatal shooting

Pulaski County sheriff’s office personnel investigate a homicide Thursday in the 5200 block of Standridge Road in North Little Rock. Sheriff’s office officials said deputies were called to the location around 1:15 p.m., and the victim later died at a hospital. (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/Staton Breidenthal)

Pulaski County sheriff's deputies arrested a suspect in connection with a homicide in the Crystal Hill area early Wednesday afternoon, according to spokesman Mitch McCoy.

Police responded to a 1:15 p.m. call about a shooting on the 5200 block of Standridge Road, where they found a white male suffering from gunshot wounds. The victim was taken to a hospital where he later died, McCoy said.

[Video not showing up above? Click here to watch » https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iT2UPDWzemk]

Responding deputies found a car they were told was in the area at the time of the shooting and took a person of interest into custody for an interview, according to McCoy.

Deputies arrested Jerry West, 52, who was charged with felony first-degree murder and felony possession of a firearm by a certain person, according to a news release Thursday night.

This is the second homicide investigation led by the sheriff's office this year.

