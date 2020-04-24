Teams make distant picks

LSU quarterback Joe Burrow was chosen by the Cincinnati Bengals with the first pick of the NFL Draft on Thursday night. Burrow became the fifth player to win the national championship, win the Heisman Trophy and be the first player chosen in the draft. (AP file photo)

For all the uniqueness of this NFL Draft, including the angst over a potential communications fiasco, things looked and sounded pretty normal Thursday night.

Quarterbacks were in demand. Ohio State (the top three picks played there) and the SEC (a record 15 picks) dominated. The Patriots traded out of the first round.

And Commissioner Roger Goodell even got booed, if only digitally.

"I do believe this draft is going to be the most memorable we have ever had," Goodell said.

The first round wasn't all that remarkable for the picks. Beginning with Joe Burrow of national champion LSU, three quarterbacks went in the top six.

For months, the Heisman Trophy winner from LSU was linked with the Bengals. Cincinnati began the draft by sending his name to Goodell in the basement of his home.

This virtual draft was up and running. With no apparent glitches.

Of course, there were no fireworks on the Las Vegas Strip. No bear hug between Goodell and Burrow. This most basic selection show had team personnel making picks from their homes and players sitting on their own couches while learning their future employers.

The NFL canceled all draft activities in Las Vegas when the national shutdown of large gatherings began. The league had gone full-bore into free agency last month and, now, seven rounds of the draft through Saturday.

"I just believe that our job is to continue on and operate within whatever guidelines are necessary to keep our personnel safe, whether it's players or coaches or their executives or league personnel," Goodell said. "We need to make sure that we're doing things safely and put public safety No. 1, but we also need to carry on. We need to move toward the future."

Normalcy, at least among the picks, was the order of the evening.

First came Burrow, a transfer from Ohio State in 2018. In his senior season, he threw for 60 touchdowns with only six interceptions. The Tigers beat six top 10 teams on their way to the national title.

"To jump up to No. 1 overall is crazy to me," Burrow said.

He joins a team that went 2-14 last season and desperately needs a jolt of energy.

"If you go in thinking, 'Oh, this is the year we're going to make the playoffs, this year we're going to win a playoff game,' it gets too daunting," Burrow said. "You've got to focus on the process."

The second overall selection, Ohio State All-American edge rusher Chase Young, also was predictable. Washington fielded several offers for that spot, but many scouts and personnel executives felt Young was the best player in this crop.

At 6-5, 264 pounds, Young led the nation with 16 1/2 sacks. He won the prestigious Bednarik and Nagurski awards in 2019, leading the Buckeyes to the Big Ten title.

He joins a Redskins team that went 3-13 and allowed 435 points.

"I feel like I'm the best player in this draft," Young said. "What I bring to the table and how I prepare, I definitely believe I'll make a pretty big impact on the field."

Ohio State's Jeff Okudah, the highest-rated cornerback, went to Detroit at No. 3, and Georgia offensive tackle Andrew Thomas was selected by the Giants fourth.

Quarterbacks then took center stage, with Miami taking Alabama's Tua Tagovailoa and the Los Angeles Chargers using the sixth pick on Oregon's Justin Herbert.

"For me and my family, whoever decided to take a chance on us, that's where I belonged," Tagovailoa said. "My biggest thing is I'm trying to prove this was the right decision."

Blessed with a quick release, excellent mid-range accuracy and nimble feet, Tagovailoa threw 76 touchdown passes in 24 starts the past two seasons. He helped the Crimson Tide to the 2017 national title.

Herbert had a strong postseason, including a terrific Senior Bowl week that raised his stock. At 6-6, 236 pounds, he has the size the pros like, and he's a good athlete. But he also is not as accurate passing as he'll need to be.

Los Angeles had a burning hole at quarterback after letting go of longtime starter Philip Rivers. Plus, the Chargers plan to move into a new stadium and could use someone to help sell tickets.

"This is a special opportunity. Words can't describe how excited and thrilled and fired up I am for this," Herbert said.

It took until the 13th spot before a trade was made when Tampa Bay moved up one spot to get offensive tackle Tristan Wirfs of Iowa to help protect new QB Tom Brady. The Buccaneers got that pick from NFC champion San Francisco.

Wide receiver is the deepest position in this draft, but it took until the 12th selection for one to go. Alabama's Henry Ruggs III, perhaps the fastest man in this group (4.27 in the 40), was the first-ever draftee by the Las Vegas Raiders. Coach Jon Gruden loves speed, and he got a burner who scored 24 touchdowns among 98 career receptions.

New England, which will go into a season without Brady for the first time since 1999, sent its 23rd overall spot to the Chargers, adding a second- and third-rounder. The Chargers were eager to bolster their defense with Oklahoma linebacker Kenneth Murray.

LSU had five first-rounders, with LB K'lavon Chaisson (No. 20, Jacksonville), WR Justin Jefferson (22, Minnesota), LB Patrick Queen (28, Baltimore) and RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire (32, Super Bowl champ Kansas City) joining Burrow.

The top 5 selections

CINCINNATI BENGALS

Joe Burrow, QB, LSU

WASHINGTON REDSKINS

Chase Young, DE, Ohio State

DETROIT LIONS

Jeff Okudah, CB, Ohio State

NEW YORK GIANTS

Andrew Thomas, OT, Georgia

MIAMI DOLPHINS

Tua Tagovailoa, QB, Alabama

