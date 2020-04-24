Town alters course on drive-up church

JACKSON, Miss. -- A Mississippi city facing freedom-of-religion lawsuits and pressure from the U.S. attorney general has revised its policy that banned drive-up church services during the coronavirus pandemic, now saying the services are OK with windows rolled up.

The Greenville City Council made changes Tuesday -- the first time it had met since Mayor Errick D. Simmons promised revisions. The U.S. Justice Department took the rare step last week of backing a church that sued over the city's restrictions on worship.

Greenville's new policy erases any distinction between drive-up church services and other types of drive-up interactions, including picking up food at restaurants.

Two lawsuits were filed against Greenville after the city's April 7 order, which said that churches would be closed for in-person and drive-in services while Gov. Tate Reeves' statewide stay-at-home order remains in place to combat the spread of the coronavirus.

After Greenville police issued $500 tickets to several people attending drive-in church services on April 8, the mayor later said people wouldn't have to pay the fines, but he wanted the Republican governor to give clear guidance about worship services. Simmons said Reeves weighed in during an April 15 call with mayors, saying drive-up services are acceptable.

3 officers in stun-gun fatality reinstated

OMAHA, Neb. -- Three of four Nebraska police officers who were fired for their involvement in the stun-gun-related death of a mentally ill Oklahoma man in 2017 have been reinstated, police and union officials said Thursday.

However, the arbitration panel upheld the firing of the fourth former officer, Scotty Payne, the Omaha Police Department and the Omaha Police Officers' Association said in a joint statement.

Payne was acquitted in 2018 of second-degree assault and use of a weapon in the June 5, 2017, death of 29-year-old Zachary Bearheels.

Payne and the three other officers were called to an Omaha convenience store because Bearheels was refusing to leave.

Police cruiser video shows Payne using a stun gun to repeatedly shock Bearheels and officer Ryan McClarty punching the man. Some of the blows came after Bearheels was on the ground and not resisting. The two other officers, Jennifer Strudl and Makayla Mead, did not assault Bearheels, but did not intervene on his behalf.

The arbitration panel reinstated McClarty. Prosecutors dropped a misdemeanor assault charge against him last year. He was issued a 20-day suspension and a year of probation during which he will be fired for any use-of-force violation.

Strudl and Mead were reinstated with full pay.

N.D. primary to be held by mail only

BISMARCK, N.D. -- North Dakota's June 9 primary will be conducted entirely by mail after all 53 counties chose to avoid in-person voting because of the coronavirus.

Gov. Doug Burgum, a Republican, signed an executive order in March to let counties opt out of a requirement that they open at least one physical polling location.

Burgum issued his at the request of the North Dakota County Auditors Association, which had also requested that no polling locations be open during the primary for safety reasons. On Thursday, the state announced that every county commission had authorized voting by mail only.

The state said it would mail ballot applications to every eligible voter.

The challenge of conducting elections safely amid the coronavirus crisis became a flash point in Wisconsin's April 7 presidential primary, where Republicans went to court to force in-person voting. Thousands of voters were forced to congregate for hours in long lines, some without protective gear, and thousands more stayed home rather than risk their health.

High court rejects Paul attacker case

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. -- The U.S. Supreme Court has declined to review an appellate decision that mandates a new sentencing hearing for the man who tackled U.S. Sen. Rand Paul and broke his ribs.

The Supreme Court's denial this week doesn't constitute an opinion on the merits of an appeal by Rene Boucher.

Attorneys for Boucher argued that a resentencing hearing violates his constitutional rights to due process and protection against double jeopardy. Boucher has already served a 30-day sentence for the 2017 attack outside the senator's home.

Boucher, who pleaded guilty to assaulting a member of Congress, tackled Paul in anger over a lawn maintenance issue along their property line, breaking six of Paul's ribs.

Federal prosecutors had sought a 21-month sentence.

The high court ruling sends the case back before U.S. District Court in Bowling Green and Special Judge Marianne Battani, who imposed the initial sentence.

Last year, a three-judge panel of the 6th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals ruled that there was "no compelling justification" for Boucher's sentence, calling it "well-below-guidelines" and ordering a resentencing.

