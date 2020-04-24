Traffic stop ends in 2 drug arrests

North Little Rock Police arrested two people on drug charges Thursday morning after a traffic stop, according to an arrest report.

An officer observed a white Ford Crown Victoria just after 11:45 a.m. driving at a high rate of speed while weaving in between cars without using a signal and made a traffic stop at 605 Broadway St., the report said.

The officer detected a strong odor of marijuana coming from the inside of the vehicle. The driver, Destin Woods, 19, had a suspended license, according to the report.

Marijuana was scattered throughout the vehicle and a diaper bag containing a Glock 19 handgun, 16.4 grams of marijuana and baggies were found next to passenger Allundra McMiller's seat, the report said.

Both were arrested and taken to Pulaski County jail where they both have no bail.

Woods and McMiller, 19, are both charged with felony possession of marijuana with purpose, felony possession of drug paraphernalia and felony simultaneous possession of drugs and a firearm.

Metro on 04/24/2020