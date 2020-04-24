Virtual race to meet Oaklawn's real McCoy

Unless something drastic happens, the Arkansas Derby on May 2 will be run in front of a handful of horsemen and media.

Tens of thousands who have made Stay Until May a slogan that ends in an Arky Party at Oaklawn Racing Casino Resort will not be there because of the coronavirus pandemic.

To say that first Saturday in May was festive would be like saying Oaklawn folks know how to throw a hearty party.

Last year was the first time Oaklawn delayed its closing by three weeks, and its final live-racing day coincided with the Kentucky Derby.

This year's Kentucky Derby was moved to September, so Oaklawn moved its Derby to the first Saturday in May, ensuring the world of horse racing still would have a Derby on that fabled weekend.

Oaklawn has continued to pay its employees, and it will through the end of this month.

Oaklawn racing had to cut purses marginally, but it has continued on. And www.oaklawnanywhere.com has handled millions of dollars in wagers.

Oaklawn has taken a financial hit, but the quality of racing has helped it survive this crazy season, and the track should return next year stronger than ever.

As usual, the Arkansas Derby will be a major prep race for the Kentucky Derby.

Kentucky Derby weekend -- with the Oaks on Friday and the Derby on Saturday -- generates the vast majority of that track's operating capital. There was no way the track was going to be completely quiet on May 2.

The following is an edited version of the news release that was released Thursday (among other things, the names of all the sponsors were removed).

"Churchill Downs has announced first Saturday in May, the traditional date of the annual Kentucky Derby, by hosting a day-long at-home Kentucky Derby party to raise $2 million for COVID-19 emergency relief efforts."

The Kentucky Derby was postponed until Sept. 5 this year but wants fans to honor the annual tradition.

NBC is in on it and will feature American Pharoah's historic Triple Crown run, and it will have its first ever virtual horse race.

The virtual race will feature the 13 past Triple Crown winners and use data algorithms, including historical handicapping information about each horse to help determine the probability of their finishing positions.

Starting Thursday, racing fans will be able to visit www.KentuckyDerby.com to choose their favorite horse to win the virtual race, and also join Churchill Downs in making a charitable donation to covid-19 emergency relief efforts.

Those picking the virtual race winner will be entered to win the ultimate Kentucky Derby 146 VIP experience.

The alternative for horse racing fans is to tune in to www.oaklawnanywhere.com and watch real horse racing, including the Arkansas Derby, which American Pharoah won before taking the Kentucky Derby.

No one knows how the coronavirus pandemic is going to play out in the world of perspiring arts.

Apparently a nation is starved for its sports. Millions tuned in to the NFL Draft last night because it was the closest thing to a sport that we've had since March 11.

While arguments rage about whether there will be a college football season this fall, Oaklawn has survived its first season with limited patrons.

No doubt www.oaklawnanywhere.com has played a major role in that, but the decision to continue racing without fans is why the Cella name is so respected in the world of thoroughbred racing.

Sports on 04/24/2020