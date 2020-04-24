Virtual visit with Hogs impresses Love

University of Arkansas Coach Eric Musselman and assistant coach Clay Moser's virtual visit with Langston Love on Thursday highly impressed the ESPN 4-star shooting guard.

Love said the visit lasted about 20 minutes and was full of information.

"They showed me a presentation, and the details of their program and specifics of the player workouts and daily routine is different from what I've seen from other schools," Love said.

Love, 6-5, 205 pounds, of Montverde Academy in Florida has about 20 scholarship offers from schools such as Arkansas, Texas, Stanford, Baylor, Wake Forest, Texas A&M, TCU, UCLA and others.

The coronavirus pandemic forced the NCAA to enact a dead period on March 13 that doesn't permit face-to-face contact on or off campus. The virtual visits allow prospects to learn about the school's program while also giving them a look at the campus and facilities.

Love said Thursday's visit put Arkansas in a good place.

"They're up there, especially after this visit," Love said. "This is the first I've really seen of the school. I haven't been able to go on any visits yet, so they're up there right now. It's looking good for them right now."

ESPN also rates him the No. 5 shooting guard and No. 27 overall prospect for the 2021 class.

The chance to talk to Musselman was another highlight of his visit.

"I've always enjoyed talking to Coach Musselman," Love said. "He gives great energy and a good vibe when I talk to him."

Love was teammates with Arkansas signee Moses Moody at Montverde this past season. The Eagles had a 25-0 record and were ranked No. 1 nationally by Maxpreps. Some have referred to Montverde as being the best high school team of all time.

Moody has spoken highly about his future school to Love.

"Moses said he loves it, and if Moses said it's a good place, it's a really good place because he'll tell me straight up how it is," Love said.

Moody also has taught him about how Arkansas has produced several NBA players.

"Because he's cool with Bobby Portis and some of those guys that came out of Arkansas," Love said.

Love was named to the Maxpreps Sophomore All-American team while playing for Steele High School in Cibolo, Texas. He averaged 23.1 points, 7.8 rebounds and 2.5 assists a game to lead Steele to a 30-9 record and the state semifinals.

Montverde's loaded roster also included ESPN top 15 prospects Cade Cunningham, an Oklahoma State signee; Scottie Barnes, a Florida State signee; and Day'Ron Sharpe, a North Carolina signee.

"Having these players go to some of the schools recruiting me, it's going to help my decision and where I'm going to go," Love said.

Love is intrigued by the photo sessions that other prospects have shot with Musselman and his staff during on-campus visits. Recruits re-create famous pictures of NBA stars with them playing the role of star, and Musselman and the staff also being involved.

Unfortunately for Love, Hogs' signee Khalen Robinson re-enacted Allen Iverson standing over Ty Lue, who was played by Musselman, during a visit late last summer.

"I've been seeing a lot of them, but somebody already took my idea, so I have to come up with something else," Love said of the Iverson pose.

Love, who has a 3.7 grade-point average, plans to major in business. He said the reputation of the Sam M. Walton College of Business is a plus for the Razorbacks.

"Education is a big thing in my family," Love said.

Love's decision timeline is complicated because of the pandemic.

"I don't know yet because of all this stuff that's going on. We haven't really discussed it because we really don't know what is going on in terms of AAU and college visits," he said.

