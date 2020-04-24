WATCH LIVE AT 1:30: Gov, state health officials to provide coronavirus update; case total rises to 2,606

During his coronavirus briefing Wednesday, Gov. Asa Hutchinson explains the guidelines that will lead to the possible reopening of businesses. He said officials were “going to take it a step at a time and study the data as we move to those decision points.” More photos at arkansasonline.com/423briefing/. (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/Thomas Metthe) ( Arkansas Democrat-Gazette / Thomas Metthe)
The number of coronavirus cases in Arkansas increased overnight to 2,606, according to figures reported Friday by the Arkansas Department of Health.
The number of deaths, 45, remained the same Friday as those reported in an briefing by Gov. Asa Hutchinson the previous day, and the number of recoveries increased to 929.
Hutchinson and state health officials are scheduled to provide an update on coronavirus in the state at 1:30 p.m. Check back to watch live.
[Video not showing up above? Click here to watch » https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=B2eRIvc4Ie0]
