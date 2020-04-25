Broncos select Agim with 95th pick

Former University of Arkansas defensive lineman McTelvin Agim is headed west to start his NFL career.

The Denver Broncos made Agim the 95th pick of the third round of the NFL Draft late Friday.

Agim was the first Razorback off the board, extending the school's streak to 25 consecutive drafts with at least one player taken.

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell made the pick, correctly pronouncing Agim's last name, then adding, "We got that one, McTelvin."

Agim was a popular pick for ESPN draft analyst Mel Kiper Jr., who rated him as a third-round choice.

"I like him," Kiper said. "I thought he was a kid who showed some quickness. He got off double teams, and he made his presence felt in the backfield.

"I thought he was an under-rated defensive tackle. I think it's a nice pick. Playing against quality competition, going up against guys who are going to be moving on to the National Football League ... he was on a defense where they knew they were going to isolate on him.

"This kid has a chance, I think, to be a surprise player in the NFL."

The native of Texarkana, Texas, moved up the draft boards with good weeks of work at the East-West Shrine Game and at the Senior Bowl. Agim conducted his pre-draft workouts in Fort Worth, then trained in Fayetteville since the coronavirus pandemic struck.

He was at home in Texarkana for the draft.

The five-star signee via Hope High School in Arkansas became a five-game starter as a freshman with the Razorbacks in 2016.

Agim made 40 career starts with the Razorbacks, playing both inside and out on the defensive front. He racked up 148 career tackles, 14.5 sacks and 31.5 tackles for loss.

Agim played defensive end most of his first three seasons but switched to defensive tackle as a senior, and he has clearly embraced the position change. Agim said he was 6-3, 306 pounds heading into the draft.

Former Arkansas defensive lineman McTelvin Agim (right) was selected in the third round of the NFL Draft by the Denver Broncos on Friday night. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Ben Goff)

Sports on 04/25/2020