COLUMNIST: They decide, some agree

The United Kingdom and the United States are both hard hit by the coronavirus pandemic. But there's something very different about life in Britain in the time of the novel coronavirus: There's no Fox News here. Thank goodness for that.

Yes, we are also dealing with horrific death tolls. And sure, there's plenty of polarization and anger (remember Brexit?).

But at least there aren't crowds amassing in Westminster to protest public health interventions that save lives, encouraged by TV personalities who know better than to go there themselves. There isn't a quack "doctor" who has never had a medical license given national airtime to say the exact opposite of what every serious infectious disease expert and epidemiologist in the country is saying. There's no local version of Fox News pundit Sean Hannity, who has systematically played down concerns over the virus. There are no right-wing comedians being given a platform to hawk unproven drugs on television. And the prime minister isn't responding to cable TV news by calling on his supporters to "liberate" Birmingham from the very measures that his administration officially supports.

Dangerous clowns exist everywhere. The difference here in Britain is that such ridiculous points of view aren't planted and then irresponsibly amplified by high-profile media figures who spread deadly propaganda during times of crisis.

Fox News stalwart Laura Ingraham soared to new heights of self-parody with a tweet in which she wondered whether "those who urged our govt to help liberate the Iraqis, Syrians, Kurds, Afghanis, etc." would do the same for "Virginia, Minnesota, California."

Really? If you take this to its logical conclusion, she's implying there's no difference between Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz--a former schoolteacher acting in accordance with public health expert advice on how to keep his citizens safe--and genocidal dictator Saddam Hussein.

This is tragedy masquerading as farce. Fox News firebrands Ingraham, Hannity and Judge Jeanine Pirro are putting lives at risk. TV personalities who are paid millions of dollars a year are encouraging ordinary people to do things that could get them killed.

There's already disturbing evidence that some Fox News viewers listened to the reckless playing down of the virus during February and early March and took risks that ended their lives.

The lockdowns are producing severe economic pain. Nobody wants them to continue. But the economic damage is being caused by a public health emergency. Saving the economy and saving lives require the same strategy. If everything opens up prematurely, as many Fox News personalities suggest, we'll be back at square one.

Brain Klaas is an assistant professor of global politics at University College London.

Editorial on 04/25/2020