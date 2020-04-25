• Melania Trump, the wife of President Donald Trump, has sent blankets, caps and other gifts to hospitals in 10 states hit hard by the coronavirus outbreak for use by medical staffs and children who are patients, calling the packages "a small token of my appreciation for their courage and leadership in this time of need."

• Bruce Wilkerson, mayor of Bowling Green, Ky., said that after hearing odd noises and smelling cigarette smoke outside a home he was renovating, he discovered a young woman living in the cellar who fled after she told him she was "hiding from someone."

• Eliza Ruth Watson, 37, of Gray, Maine, was attacked by a fox while she was gardening, and in the ensuing struggle, she grabbed it by the neck and wrestled it into a pot that she normally uses to scald chickens for plucking and closed the lid on it so she could call 911.

• Butch Reece, sheriff of Jones County, Ga., said a 2-year-old shot and killed his 28-year-old father after the child found the weapon at their home and pulled the trigger while handling it, shooting the man in the back.

• Albert Diaz, 80, a Mississippi doctor convicted in 2018 of writing prescriptions for patients he never saw, was released from a lockup in Montgomery, Ala., one of more than 200 federal prisoners being considered for release because of the coronavirus pandemic.

• Bernie Hargrove, 42, of Atlanta is in jail facing a felony murder charge, accused of shooting his 16-year-old stepson when the two got into an argument after the teen disobeyed the state's coronavirus shelter-in-place law.

• Andre Richardson, 40, of Mesquite, Texas, faces child assault and other counts after police said he threw a 9-month-old baby off a second-floor apartment balcony and it landed on a carport roof, which cushioned its fall and prevented the child from suffering serious injuries.

• Steven West, 64, and Kimberly West, 49, managers of a mobile home park in Ooltewah, Tenn., accused of hoarding more than 50 totes containing donated tornado relief supplies, have been charged with theft and conspiracy, authorities said.

• Riane Brownlee, 39, of Monroe, N.C., convicted of identifying herself on an online dating website as an FBI agent, posing with a fake badge and a stolen gun, was sentenced to three years in prison for impersonating an FBI agent, prosecutors said.

