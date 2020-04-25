IN THEIR WORDS Sawyer Duddleston

SAWYER DUDDLESTON

SCHOOL Shiloh Christian

PARENTS Jim and Mollie Duddleston

SIBLINGS Tucker (21) and Kate (15) Duddleston

SPORTS YOU PLAY Baseball and Football

FAVORITE HIGH SCHOOL MEMORY Taking the diamond with my best friends for four years and getting to play in the state championship game for three years. I also got to play in the state championship for football which was really awesome.

PLANS AFTER GRADUATION I'm committed to play baseball for Arkansas Tech University in Russellville.

FAVORITE PLAYLIST Anything with Roddy Rich

FAVORITE FOOD Pulled pork

FAVORITE TV SHOW Breaking Bad

FAVORITE MOVIE Hot Rod

TWITTER HANDLE: @sawyerdudd14

ROLE MODELS My dad and Jeff Conaway

INFLUENTIAL COACH Bubba Carpenter (my summer coach since I was nine years old)

FAVORITE TEACHER AND SUBJECT Dr. Nick Gleason, College Chemistry

WHERE I SEE MYSELF IN 10 YEARS Hopefully still around the game of baseball.

IN YOUR WORDS, HOW HAS COVID-19 AFFECTED YOU Covid-19 has stripped away my senior baseball season and part of my senior year. This virus has made it where I potentially may not take the field with my brothers again. I also am missing playing as I keep working out and trying to improve my game.

WHAT WILL YOU MISS MOST FROM THIS SEASON I believed this was our year to win it all, and I will definitely miss having the opportunity to show the state and each other who the Shiloh Saints baseball team is. It has been such an honor to play in the state championship game every year of my high school career, and I will always be grateful for that opportunity, but I wanted to win the championship my senior year.

In Their Words focuses on Northwest Arkansas senior athletes who participate in spring sports, which have been affected by the covid-19 outbreak. This feature will allow these seniors to say, in their own words, how the pandemic has affected them in their final year of high school sports. To be considered for In Their Words, email csouza@nwadg.com or direct message @nwachip on Twitter.

