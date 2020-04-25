Musselman offers highly regarded sophomore prospect

Arkansas basketball coach Eric Musselman had a good conversation with sophomore shooting guard Chance Westry on Saturday and a scholarship offer was extended during their talk.

Westry, 6-6, 190 pounds, of Camp Hill, (Penn.) Trinity, also has offers from Syracuse, Florida, LSU, DePaul, Georgetown, Michigan, Penn State and others.

“He told me the good things he liked about my game and I also asked what I need to work on and then he gave me advice on the inside out,” Westry said. “I actually saw his program the last couple of years and watching him as a coach and the players. I like the offensive style of play and I think I could see myself playing there one day, maybe. It’s a good school. I’m glad I got the offer.”

He averaged 23.8 points, 5.3 rebounds, 3.1 assists, 2.1 steals a game while shooting 55% from the field and 34% from beyond the three-point line for the 23-3 Shamrocks this past season. He was named the Penn Live Patriot-News Big 15 Player of the Year.

Westry is scheduled to play for Renaissance Hoops of New York City on the Nike EYBL circuit this summer. Musselman’s NBA background helps make the Hogs attractive.

“Yes it does, yes, it does,” Westry said. “Great coach.”

Though the game wasn’t played because of the coronavirus, Westry was invited to the prestigious Allen Iverson Roundball Classic that was to be played on Friday.

Westry said he received more advice from Musselman.

“Stay focused, I have a bright future ahead of me,” Westry said.