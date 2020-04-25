Off The Wire

FOOTBALL

Texans, Tunsil agree

The Houston Texans have signed left tackle Laremy Tunsil to a three-year, $66 million extension. Tunsil had one year left on his contract that will pay him $10.35 million this season. The deal makes him the highest-paid offensive tackle in the NFL. The Texans acquired Tunsil and receiver Kenny Stills in a trade with Miami in August, shipping this year's first-round pick and their picks in the first and second rounds in 2021 to the Dolphins. Tunsil's presence immediately improved an offensive line that allowed an NFL-leading 62 sacks in 2018. Houston allowed just 44 sacks last season, with Tunsil protecting quarterback Deshaun Watson's blind side. The 6-5, 313-pound Tunsil was selected to his first Pro Bowl.

South Carolina adds RB coach

South Carolina has hired former North Carolina State assistant Des Kitchings to coach running backs, the latest change to a staff that went 4-8 a year ago. Kitchings' one-year, $300,000 contract was approved by the school's board of trustees Friday. Kitchings fills the spot opened when last year's offensive coordinator Bryan McClendon left for a job on the Oregon staff. McClendon had been demoted as head of the offense and had planned to coach receivers before leaving.

BASKETBALL

Texas lands top recruit

Texas landed top basketball recruit Greg Brown on Friday when he decided to attend the college where his father played football instead of following other elite players to the NBA's developmental G League. The 6-9 forward from Austin is expected to play just one year in college before turning pro. He had long listed Texas among his top college choices but in the last few days had listed the G League as a possibility. The league recently signed elite recruits Jalen Green and Isaiah Todd. Brown is the latest standout recruit for Texas Coach Shaka Smart, who has coached first-round NBA Draft picks Jarrett Allen, Mo Bamba and Jaxson Hayes. Brown averaged 26 points and 13.2 rebounds last season while leading Vandegrift (Texas) High School to a 33-3 record.

Achiuwa to enter draft

Photo by FR125654 AP

Memphis' Precious Achiuwa in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Sunday, Feb. 16, 2020, in Hartford, Conn. (AP Photo/Jessica Hill)

Memphis freshman Precious Achiuwa says he will enter the NBA Draft. Achiuwa announced his decision in a Twitter post Friday. The draft is set for June 25, and the 6-9, 225-pound Nigerian-born star is projected as a likely first-rounder. Achiuwa became the first player in the American Athletic Conference named both player and freshman of the year. He averaged 15.8 points and 10.8 rebounds per game.

Alcorn State hires Bussie

The Alcorn State men's basketball program has hired Landon Bussie as the team's head coach. He replaces Montez Robinson, whose contract was not renewed after the Braves went 15-15 this season and had just one winning season over five years. Bussie spent the last six seasons at Prairie View A&M as an assistant coach, helping the Panthers win regular-season SWAC titles in 2018-19 and 2019-20.

