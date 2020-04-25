Pandemic forces Arctic adjustment

In this Wednesday April 22, 2020 photo provided by the Alfred-Wegener-Institut seven MOSAIC expedition participants were flown out with a Twin Otter plane from an arctic camp. Germany's Alfred Wegener Institute for Polar and Ocean Research says the expedition ship RV Polarstern will leave its position in the high Arctic for three weeks to rendezvous with two vessels bringing fresh supplies and crew for the MOSAIC expedition. (Christian R. Rohleder/Alfred-Wegener-Institut via AP)

BERLIN -- Organizers of a yearlong international Arctic science expedition say they have found a way to keep going despite difficulties caused by the pandemic lockdown, but it will require a three-week break in the mission.

Germany's Alfred Wegener Institute for Polar and Ocean Research said Friday that the expedition ship RV Polarstern will leave its position in the high Arctic next month and break through the surrounding sea ice to rendezvous with two German vessels bringing supplies and crew replacements.

The maneuver is necessary because travel restrictions imposed to prevent the spread of the new coronavirus make a planned resupply by air or sea from Norway or Russia impossible.

Expedition leader Markus Rex told The Associated Press that the lockdown could have scuttled the mission.

[CORONAVIRUS: Click here for our complete coverage » arkansasonline.com/coronavirus]

"For a long time it was on a knife edge, and there was even a possibility that the expedition might have to be broken off," he said.

The $158 million expedition set out in September with 100 scientists and crew members from 17 nations including the United States, France, China and Britain. Its goal is to study the impact of global warming on the Arctic and improve scientific models used to forecast how the climate will change worldwide.

As temperatures in the Arctic plummeted and the ocean surface froze over last fall, scientists built a research camp on the ice with the Polarstern acting as their base.

Rex said expedition members will have to pause numerous scientific measurements during the three-week supply run, but that this was preferable to abandoning the mission.

"In view of the massive challenge caused by the global pandemic, we're very glad that we can do this," he said. If all goes well, the Polarstern will return to its research post and continue the expedition until October as planned.

Two Twin Otter aircraft that came in via Canada were able to land on the ice next to Polarstern on Wednesday and pick up seven team members who urgently needed to return home, but the planes were too small to allow for the larger crew rotation and resupply required.

Rex said new crew members who will arrive by ship to replace those on board Polarstern will first have to spend 14 days in quarantine in the German port city of Bremerhaven to ensure they are coronavirus-free.

Being cut off from the rest of the world on a sea of ice has afforded those on the expedition small perks not possible elsewhere right now, Rex said.

"It's one of the last human communities in the world where a hundred people can have a barbecue together," he said.

A Section on 04/25/2020